BC-FBC–Schedule,6th Add

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 2:46 am 09/24/2017 02:46am
17 Buffalo 7
48 at Oregon St. 14
34Middle Tennessee 3

Sep. 30 Maryland, Noon

Oct. 7 at Purdue, TBA

Oct. 14 Michigan St., TBA

Oct. 21 Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Iowa, TBA

Nov. 4 at Michigan, TBA

Nov. 11 Nebraska, TBA

Nov. 18 at Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 25 Wisconsin, TBA

MISSISSIPPI (2-1)
47 South Alabama 27
45 UT Martin 23
16 at California 27

Sep. 30 at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Auburn, TBA

Oct. 14 Vanderbilt, TBA

Oct. 21 LSU, TBA

Oct. 28 Arkansas, TBA

Nov. 4 at Kentucky, TBA

Nov. 11 Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Nov. 18 Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 23 at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSISSIPPI ST. (3-1)
49Charleston Southern 0
57at Louisiana Tech 21
37 LSU 7
3 at Georgia 31

Sep. 30 at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 BYU, TBA

Oct. 21 Kentucky, TBA

Oct. 28 at Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 4 UMass, TBA

Nov. 11 Alabama, TBA

Nov. 18 at Arkansas, TBA

Nov. 23 Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI (1-3)
72 Missouri St. 43
13 South Carolina 31
3 Purdue 35
14 Auburn 51

Oct. 7 at Kentucky, TBA

Oct. 14 at Georgia, TBA

Oct. 21 Idaho, TBA

Oct. 28 at UConn, TBA

Nov. 4 Florida, TBA

Nov. 11 Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 18 at Vanderbilt, TBA

Nov. 24 at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.

N. ILLINOIS (2-1)
20 Boston College 23
38 E. Illinois 10
21 at Nebraska 17

Sep. 30 at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Buffalo, TBA

Oct. 21 at Bowling Green, TBA

Oct. 26 E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 Ball St., 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 at Cent. Michigan, TBA

NC STATE (3-1)
28at South Carolina 35
37 Marshall 20
49 Furman 16
27 at Florida St. 21

Sep. 30 Syracuse, 12:20 p.m.

Oct. 5 Louisville, 8 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Pittsburgh, TBA

Oct. 28 at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 Clemson, TBA

Nov. 11 at Boston College, TBA

Nov. 18 at Wake Forest, TBA

Nov. 25 North Carolina, TBA

NAVY (3-0)
42 at FAU 19
23 Tulane 21
42 Cincinnati 32

Sep. 30 at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Memphis, TBA

Oct. 21 UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 at Temple, 8 p.m.

Nov. 11 SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 at Houston, TBA

Dec. 9 Army, 3 p.m.

NEBRASKA (2-2)
43 Arkansas St. 36
35 at Oregon 42
17 N. Illinois 21
27 Rutgers 17

Sep. 29 at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Oct. 7 Wisconsin, TBA

Oct. 14 Ohio St., TBA

Oct. 28 at Purdue, TBA

Nov. 4 Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 11 at Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 18 at Penn St., TBA

Nov. 24 Iowa, 4 p.m.

NEVADA (0-4)
20at Northwestern 31
24 Toledo 37
28 Idaho St. 30
7at Washington St. 45

Sep. 30 at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Oct. 7 Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Colorado St., TBA

Oct. 20 Air Force, 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Boise St., TBA

Nov. 11 San Jose St., TBA

Nov. 18 at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 UNLV, 3 p.m.

NEW MEXICO (2-2)
38Abilene Christian 14
28New Mexico St. 30
14 at Boise St. 28
16 at Tulsa 13

Sep. 30 Air Force, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Oct. 20 Colorado St., 10:15 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Wyoming, TBA

Nov. 4 Utah St., 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 17 UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

