BC-FBC–Schedule,6th Add

|17 Buffalo
|7
|48 at Oregon St.
|14
|34Middle Tennessee
|3
Sep. 30 Maryland, Noon
Oct. 7 at Purdue, TBA
Oct. 14 Michigan St., TBA
Oct. 21 Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Iowa, TBA
Nov. 4 at Michigan, TBA
Nov. 11 Nebraska, TBA
Nov. 18 at Northwestern, TBA
Nov. 25 Wisconsin, TBA
|MISSISSIPPI (2-1)
|47 South Alabama
|27
|45 UT Martin
|23
|16 at California
|27
Sep. 30 at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Auburn, TBA
Oct. 14 Vanderbilt, TBA
Oct. 21 LSU, TBA
Oct. 28 Arkansas, TBA
Nov. 4 at Kentucky, TBA
Nov. 11 Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA
Nov. 18 Texas A&M, TBA
Nov. 23 at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (3-1)
|49Charleston Southern
|0
|57at Louisiana Tech
|21
|37 LSU
|7
|3 at Georgia
|31
Sep. 30 at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14 BYU, TBA
Oct. 21 Kentucky, TBA
Oct. 28 at Texas A&M, TBA
Nov. 4 UMass, TBA
Nov. 11 Alabama, TBA
Nov. 18 at Arkansas, TBA
Nov. 23 Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
|MISSOURI (1-3)
|72 Missouri St.
|43
|13 South Carolina
|31
|3 Purdue
|35
|14 Auburn
|51
Oct. 7 at Kentucky, TBA
Oct. 14 at Georgia, TBA
Oct. 21 Idaho, TBA
Oct. 28 at UConn, TBA
Nov. 4 Florida, TBA
Nov. 11 Tennessee, TBA
Nov. 18 at Vanderbilt, TBA
Nov. 24 at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.
|N. ILLINOIS (2-1)
|20 Boston College
|23
|38 E. Illinois
|10
|21 at Nebraska
|17
Sep. 30 at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Buffalo, TBA
Oct. 21 at Bowling Green, TBA
Oct. 26 E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Toledo, 6 p.m.
Nov. 9 Ball St., 7 p.m.
Nov. 15 W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Nov. 24 at Cent. Michigan, TBA
|NC STATE (3-1)
|28at South Carolina
|35
|37 Marshall
|20
|49 Furman
|16
|27 at Florida St.
|21
Sep. 30 Syracuse, 12:20 p.m.
Oct. 5 Louisville, 8 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Pittsburgh, TBA
Oct. 28 at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 Clemson, TBA
Nov. 11 at Boston College, TBA
Nov. 18 at Wake Forest, TBA
Nov. 25 North Carolina, TBA
|NAVY (3-0)
|42 at FAU
|19
|23 Tulane
|21
|42 Cincinnati
|32
Sep. 30 at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Memphis, TBA
Oct. 21 UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Temple, 8 p.m.
Nov. 11 SMU, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 at Houston, TBA
Dec. 9 Army, 3 p.m.
|NEBRASKA (2-2)
|43 Arkansas St.
|36
|35 at Oregon
|42
|17 N. Illinois
|21
|27 Rutgers
|17
Sep. 29 at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Oct. 7 Wisconsin, TBA
Oct. 14 Ohio St., TBA
Oct. 28 at Purdue, TBA
Nov. 4 Northwestern, TBA
Nov. 11 at Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 18 at Penn St., TBA
Nov. 24 Iowa, 4 p.m.
|NEVADA (0-4)
|20at Northwestern
|31
|24 Toledo
|37
|28 Idaho St.
|30
|7at Washington St.
|45
Sep. 30 at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Oct. 7 Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Colorado St., TBA
Oct. 20 Air Force, 9:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Boise St., TBA
Nov. 11 San Jose St., TBA
Nov. 18 at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Nov. 25 UNLV, 3 p.m.
|NEW MEXICO (2-2)
|38Abilene Christian
|14
|28New Mexico St.
|30
|14 at Boise St.
|28
|16 at Tulsa
|13
Sep. 30 Air Force, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Oct. 20 Colorado St., 10:15 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Wyoming, TBA
Nov. 4 Utah St., 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 11 at Texas A&M, TBA
Nov. 17 UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
