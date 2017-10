By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–Sam Houston St.-Cent. Arkansas Stats

Cent. Arkansas 41, Sam Houston St. 30

Sam Houston St. 7 10 7 6 —30 Cent. Arkansas 14 17 3 7 —41 First Quarter

CARK_Smith 2 interception return (Cummins kick), 13:39.

SHSU_Stewart 34 pass from Briscoe (Honshtein kick), 11:23.

CARK_Battle 25 pass from Hildebrand (Cummins kick), 9:46.

Second Quarter

CARK_Battle 46 pass from Hildebrand (Cummins kick), 14:34.

SHSU_FG Honshtein 36, 4:13.

CARK_Myers 74 pass from Hildebrand (Cummins kick), 3:34.

SHSU_Stewart 39 pass from Briscoe (Honshtein kick), 1:46.

CARK_FG Cummins 17, 0:04.

Third Quarter

CARK_FG Cummins 33, 10:06.

SHSU_Stewart 2 pass from Briscoe (Honshtein kick), 2:07.

Fourth Quarter

SHSU_Avery 20 run (kick failed), 12:23.

CARK_Cox 17 pass from Hildebrand (Cummins kick), 8:34.

___

SHSU CARK First downs 32 20 Rushes-yards 39-151 39-173 Passing 303 294 Comp-Att-Int 22-50-2 13-26-0 Return Yards 166 125 Punts-Avg. 6-38.2 8-33.8 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalty-Yards 12-135 17-166 Time of Possession 29:54 30:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Sam Houston St., C. Avery 17-134, R. Bulmer 12-50, J. Brown 2-10, J. Webb 1-1, Y. Louis 2-0, J. Briscoe 3-(minus 20). Cent. Arkansas, K. Crossley 13-112, C. Blackman 15-61, C. Battle 2-6, H. Hildebrand 4-0, B. Cox 2-(minus 1), J. Cooper 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Sam Houston St., J. Briscoe 22-50-2-303. Cent. Arkansas, H. Hildebrand 13-25-0-294.

RECEIVING_Sam Houston St., N. Stewart 8-164, Y. Louis 5-55, C. Avery 5-37, D. Davis 3-27, J. Harris 1-20. Cent. Arkansas, B. Myers 1-74, C. Battle 3-72, B. Cox 2-52, R. Gordon 1-45, J. Dillard 2-29, K. Crossley 3-21, C. Dexter 1-1.

