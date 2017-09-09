BC-FBC–Presbyterian-The Citadel Stats

The Citadel 48, Presbyterian 7

Presbyterian 7 0 0 0 —7 The Citadel 14 21 6 7 —48 First Quarter

CIT_Allen 1 run (Godek kick), 6:36.

PRE_Marable 76 run (Norton kick), 6:18.

CIT_Ward 5 run (Godek kick), 1:55.

Second Quarter

CIT_Webb 57 pass from Black (Godek kick), 13:21.

CIT_Johnson 18 pass from Black (Godek kick), 8:22.

CIT_Allen 1 run (Godek kick), 1:09.

Third Quarter

CIT_Allen 2 run (kick failed), 5:41.

Fourth Quarter

CIT_Rainey 14 pass from Black (Godek kick), 5:27.

___

PRE CIT First downs 11 29 Rushes-yards 19-121 77-435 Passing 108 104 Comp-Att-Int 11-21-2 4-4-0 Return Yards 96 14 Punts-Avg. 4-44.3 1-42.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalty-Yards 2-25 3-39 Time of Possession 19:39 40:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Presbyterian, T. Marable 7-93, M. Robinson 4-16, G. Wilson 2-8, W. Brock 1-5, B. Cheek 4-1, D. Davis 1-(minus 2). The Citadel, J. Black 12-103, G. Drakeford 7-84, B. Rainey 17-70, D. Allen 16-57, C. Jackson 8-43, L. Ward 9-37, R. Webb 1-21, K. Sessions 3-10, J. Thomas 2-9, J. Lampkin 1-2.

PASSING_Presbyterian, W. Brock 9-15-1-86, B. Cheek 2-6-1-22. The Citadel, J. Black 3-3-0-89, D. Allen 1-1-0-15.

RECEIVING_Presbyterian, C. Frazier 5-50, R. Hilton 2-28, D. Watson 2-19, K. Pearson 1-7, M. Robinson 1-4. The Citadel, R. Webb 1-57, R. Johnson 1-18, J. LeBlanc 1-15, B. Rainey 1-14.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.