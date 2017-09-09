BC-FBC–Presbyterian-The Citadel Stats
The Citadel 48, Presbyterian 7
|Presbyterian
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—7
|The Citadel
|14
|21
|6
|7
|—48
|First Quarter
CIT_Allen 1 run (Godek kick), 6:36.
PRE_Marable 76 run (Norton kick), 6:18.
CIT_Ward 5 run (Godek kick), 1:55.
CIT_Webb 57 pass from Black (Godek kick), 13:21.
CIT_Johnson 18 pass from Black (Godek kick), 8:22.
CIT_Allen 1 run (Godek kick), 1:09.
CIT_Allen 2 run (kick failed), 5:41.
CIT_Rainey 14 pass from Black (Godek kick), 5:27.
___
|
|PRE
|CIT
|First downs
|11
|29
|Rushes-yards
|19-121
|77-435
|Passing
|108
|104
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-21-2
|4-4-0
|Return Yards
|96
|14
|Punts-Avg.
|4-44.3
|1-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|2-25
|3-39
|Time of Possession
|19:39
|40:21
___
RUSHING_Presbyterian, T. Marable 7-93, M. Robinson 4-16, G. Wilson 2-8, W. Brock 1-5, B. Cheek 4-1, D. Davis 1-(minus 2). The Citadel, J. Black 12-103, G. Drakeford 7-84, B. Rainey 17-70, D. Allen 16-57, C. Jackson 8-43, L. Ward 9-37, R. Webb 1-21, K. Sessions 3-10, J. Thomas 2-9, J. Lampkin 1-2.
PASSING_Presbyterian, W. Brock 9-15-1-86, B. Cheek 2-6-1-22. The Citadel, J. Black 3-3-0-89, D. Allen 1-1-0-15.
RECEIVING_Presbyterian, C. Frazier 5-50, R. Hilton 2-28, D. Watson 2-19, K. Pearson 1-7, M. Robinson 1-4. The Citadel, R. Webb 1-57, R. Johnson 1-18, J. LeBlanc 1-15, B. Rainey 1-14.
