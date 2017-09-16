BC-FBC–North Texas-Iowa Stats
Iowa 31, North Texas 14
|North Texas
|7
|7
|0
|0—14
|Iowa
|7
|3
|7
|14—31
|First Quarter
NTX_Wilson 41 run (T.Moore kick), 5:34
IOW_Hockenson 8 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), :52
IOW_FG Recinos 42, 5:23
NTX_Guyton 13 pass from Shanbour (T.Moore kick), :11
IOW_Fant 23 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 4:24
IOW_Kelly-Martin 2 run (Recinos kick), 8:16
IOW_Kelly-Martin 6 run (Recinos kick), 1:47
A_65,668.
___
|NTX
|IOW
|First downs
|17
|28
|Rushes-yards
|17-112
|59-238
|Passing
|193
|197
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-29-1
|16-27-0
|Return Yards
|25
|61
|Punts-Avg.
|5-27.0
|1-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|13-119
|6-63
|Time of Possession
|19:15
|40:45
___
RUSHING_North Texas, Wilson 12-95, Shanbour 1-12, N.Smith 1-7, Murray 0-0, Fine 3-(minus 2). Iowa, T.Young 19-78, Kelly-Martin 11-74, Butler 16-74, Wadley 8-24, Smith-Marsette 1-0, Stanley 2-(minus 5), (Team) 2-(minus 7).
PASSING_North Texas, Shanbour 2-2-0-26, Fine 16-26-1-167, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Iowa, Stanley 16-27-0-197.
RECEIVING_North Texas, Smiley 4-74, Wilson 4-17, Darden 3-30, Lawrence 2-19, K.Smith 1-14, Guyton 1-13, N.Smith 1-10, Q.Jackson 1-9, Bussey 1-7. Iowa, Easley 5-37, Hockenson 3-29, VandeBerg 3-19, Wadley 2-80, Fant 2-30, B.Smith 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_North Texas, T.Moore 40.
