501.5
BC-FBC–North Texas-Iowa Stats

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 8:01 pm 09/16/2017 08:01pm
Iowa 31, North Texas 14

North Texas 7 7 0 0—14
Iowa 7 3 7 14—31
First Quarter

NTX_Wilson 41 run (T.Moore kick), 5:34

IOW_Hockenson 8 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), :52

Second Quarter

IOW_FG Recinos 42, 5:23

NTX_Guyton 13 pass from Shanbour (T.Moore kick), :11

Third Quarter

IOW_Fant 23 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 4:24

Fourth Quarter

IOW_Kelly-Martin 2 run (Recinos kick), 8:16

IOW_Kelly-Martin 6 run (Recinos kick), 1:47

A_65,668.

___

NTX IOW
First downs 17 28
Rushes-yards 17-112 59-238
Passing 193 197
Comp-Att-Int 18-29-1 16-27-0
Return Yards 25 61
Punts-Avg. 5-27.0 1-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 13-119 6-63
Time of Possession 19:15 40:45

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_North Texas, Wilson 12-95, Shanbour 1-12, N.Smith 1-7, Murray 0-0, Fine 3-(minus 2). Iowa, T.Young 19-78, Kelly-Martin 11-74, Butler 16-74, Wadley 8-24, Smith-Marsette 1-0, Stanley 2-(minus 5), (Team) 2-(minus 7).

PASSING_North Texas, Shanbour 2-2-0-26, Fine 16-26-1-167, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Iowa, Stanley 16-27-0-197.

RECEIVING_North Texas, Smiley 4-74, Wilson 4-17, Darden 3-30, Lawrence 2-19, K.Smith 1-14, Guyton 1-13, N.Smith 1-10, Q.Jackson 1-9, Bussey 1-7. Iowa, Easley 5-37, Hockenson 3-29, VandeBerg 3-19, Wadley 2-80, Fant 2-30, B.Smith 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_North Texas, T.Moore 40.

Topics:
