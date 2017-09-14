BC-FBC–New Mexico-Boise St. Stats
Boise St. 28, New Mexico 14
|New Mexico
|0
|7
|0
|7—14
|Boise St.
|7
|7
|0
|14—28
|First Quarter
BOISE_Cozart 28 run (Hoggarth kick), 9:49
NM_Owens 5 run (Sanders kick), 14:15
BOISE_Roh 5 pass from Cozart (Hoggarth kick), 9:47
BOISE_Roh 6 run (Hoggarth kick), 11:55
BOISE_Roh 15 pass from Cozart (Hoggarth kick), 3:11
NM_Umeh 14 pass from Gerhart (Sanders kick), 1:11
___
|NM
|BOISE
|First downs
|18
|12
|Rushes-yards
|51-198
|32-127
|Passing
|79
|137
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-16-1
|15-19-0
|Return Yards
|42
|47
|Punts-Avg.
|6-30.33
|6-42.33
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-5
|8-73
|Time of Possession
|33:04
|26:56
___
RUSHING_New Mexico, Gerhart 8-49, Owens 14-46, McQuarley 10-36, Chestnut 5-28, L.Jordan 9-20, R.Jordan 4-12, Griffin 1-7. Boise St., Cozart 9-71, Wolpin 11-39, Mattison 6-10, Mahone 2-7, Roh 1-6, (Team) 3-(minus 6).
PASSING_New Mexico, L.Jordan 1-2-0-12, Gerhart 7-13-1-67, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Boise St., Cozart 15-19-0-137.
RECEIVING_New Mexico, Hart-Johnson 2-24, Davis 2-22, Reed 2-17, Umeh 1-14, R.Jordan 1-2. Boise St., C.Wilson 3-64, Roh 3-25, Modster 3-12, Wolpin 2-8, Richardson 1-11, Mattison 1-9, Dhaenens 1-8, CT.Thomas 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Mexico, Sanders 53.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.