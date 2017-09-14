BC-FBC–New Mexico-Boise St. Stats

501.5
September 14, 2017
Boise St. 28, New Mexico 14

New Mexico 0 7 0 7—14
Boise St. 7 7 0 14—28
First Quarter

BOISE_Cozart 28 run (Hoggarth kick), 9:49

Second Quarter

NM_Owens 5 run (Sanders kick), 14:15

BOISE_Roh 5 pass from Cozart (Hoggarth kick), 9:47

Fourth Quarter

BOISE_Roh 6 run (Hoggarth kick), 11:55

BOISE_Roh 15 pass from Cozart (Hoggarth kick), 3:11

NM_Umeh 14 pass from Gerhart (Sanders kick), 1:11

___

NM BOISE
First downs 18 12
Rushes-yards 51-198 32-127
Passing 79 137
Comp-Att-Int 8-16-1 15-19-0
Return Yards 42 47
Punts-Avg. 6-30.33 6-42.33
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 8-73
Time of Possession 33:04 26:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Mexico, Gerhart 8-49, Owens 14-46, McQuarley 10-36, Chestnut 5-28, L.Jordan 9-20, R.Jordan 4-12, Griffin 1-7. Boise St., Cozart 9-71, Wolpin 11-39, Mattison 6-10, Mahone 2-7, Roh 1-6, (Team) 3-(minus 6).

PASSING_New Mexico, L.Jordan 1-2-0-12, Gerhart 7-13-1-67, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Boise St., Cozart 15-19-0-137.

RECEIVING_New Mexico, Hart-Johnson 2-24, Davis 2-22, Reed 2-17, Umeh 1-14, R.Jordan 1-2. Boise St., C.Wilson 3-64, Roh 3-25, Modster 3-12, Wolpin 2-8, Richardson 1-11, Mattison 1-9, Dhaenens 1-8, CT.Thomas 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Mexico, Sanders 53.

Topics:
NCAA Football
Advertiser Content


