BC-FBC–Nebraska-Illinois Stats

Nebraska 28, Illinois 6

Nebraska 7 14 0 7—28 Illinois 0 3 3 0— 6 First Quarter

NEB_Pierson-El 45 pass from T.Lee (Drew.Brown kick), 8:57

Second Quarter

ILL_FG McLaughlin 25, 14:57

NEB_Ozigbo 15 run (Drew.Brown kick), 10:38

NEB_Hoppes 6 pass from T.Lee (Drew.Brown kick), 1:23

Third Quarter

ILL_FG McLaughlin 25, 14:57

Fourth Quarter

NEB_Morgan 23 pass from T.Lee (Drew.Brown kick), 13:34

A_43,058.

___

NEB ILL First downs 23 15 Rushes-yards 38-165 37-93 Passing 246 106 Comp-Att-Int 17-24-0 10-16-1 Return Yards 24 43 Punts-Avg. 2-33.5 5-36.2 Fumbles-Lost 4-1 3-0 Penalties-Yards 5-70 5-49 Time of Possession 31:08 28:52

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Nebraska, Ozigbo 18-106, Wilbon 13-60, Spielman 2-12, Bradley 1-7, Jaimes 0-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4), T.Lee 2-(minus 16). Illinois, Epstein 10-42, Crouch 18-37, Bonner 4-10, Corbin 4-9, DiLauro 0-0, K.Foster 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Nebraska, T.Lee 17-24-0-246. Illinois, T.Davis 1-1-0-7, Crouch 9-15-1-99.

RECEIVING_Nebraska, Morgan 8-96, Pierson-El 4-94, Hoppes 2-27, Spielman 2-25, Lindsey 1-4. Illinois, Turner 3-25, Dudek 2-37, C.Green 1-18, Thieman 1-11, Smalling 1-10, B.Walker 1-7, Bonner 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

