BC-FBC–Nebraska-Illinois Stats
Nebraska 28, Illinois 6
|Nebraska
|7
|14
|0
|7—28
|Illinois
|0
|3
|3
|0—
|6
|First Quarter
NEB_Pierson-El 45 pass from T.Lee (Drew.Brown kick), 8:57
ILL_FG McLaughlin 25, 14:57
NEB_Ozigbo 15 run (Drew.Brown kick), 10:38
NEB_Hoppes 6 pass from T.Lee (Drew.Brown kick), 1:23
NEB_Morgan 23 pass from T.Lee (Drew.Brown kick), 13:34
A_43,058.
___
|NEB
|ILL
|First downs
|23
|15
|Rushes-yards
|38-165
|37-93
|Passing
|246
|106
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-24-0
|10-16-1
|Return Yards
|24
|43
|Punts-Avg.
|2-33.5
|5-36.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-70
|5-49
|Time of Possession
|31:08
|28:52
___
RUSHING_Nebraska, Ozigbo 18-106, Wilbon 13-60, Spielman 2-12, Bradley 1-7, Jaimes 0-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4), T.Lee 2-(minus 16). Illinois, Epstein 10-42, Crouch 18-37, Bonner 4-10, Corbin 4-9, DiLauro 0-0, K.Foster 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Nebraska, T.Lee 17-24-0-246. Illinois, T.Davis 1-1-0-7, Crouch 9-15-1-99.
RECEIVING_Nebraska, Morgan 8-96, Pierson-El 4-94, Hoppes 2-27, Spielman 2-25, Lindsey 1-4. Illinois, Turner 3-25, Dudek 2-37, C.Green 1-18, Thieman 1-11, Smalling 1-10, B.Walker 1-7, Bonner 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
