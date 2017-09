By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–Navy-Tulsa Stats

Navy 31, Tulsa 21

Navy 0 14 3 14—31 Tulsa 14 0 0 7—21 First Quarter

TSA_Brewer 1 run (R.Jones kick), 12:22

TSA_President 1 run (R.Jones kick), :32

Second Quarter

NAV_Abey 1 run (B.Moehring kick), 4:19

NAV_Abey 3 run (B.Moehring kick), :27

Third Quarter

NAV_FG B.Moehring 24, 1:23

Fourth Quarter

NAV_Perry 27 run (B.Moehring kick), 14:45

NAV_Abey 2 run (B.Moehring kick), 8:47

TSA_Minter 4 pass from President (R.Jones kick), 7:01

___

NAV TSA First downs 24 12 Rushes-yards 68-421 39-229 Passing 90 115 Comp-Att-Int 3-4-0 12-18-0 Return Yards 97 40 Punts-Avg. 5-39.2 6-36.66 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 9-83 5-40 Time of Possession 39:38 20:22

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Navy, Abey 36-185, Perry 10-104, High 13-89, Gargiulo 4-15, Jos.Brown 2-13, Joh.Brown 2-12, Daniel 1-3. Tulsa, President 12-151, Brewer 22-65, S.Brooks 5-13, Hobbs 0-0.

PASSING_Navy, Abey 3-4-0-90. Tulsa, President 12-18-0-115.

RECEIVING_Navy, Perry 2-53, Colon 1-37. Tulsa, Hobbs 4-55, Carter 4-43, J.Stewart 2-6, Brewer 1-7, Minter 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Navy, B.Moehring 26.

