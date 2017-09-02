BC-FBC–Merrimack College-Bryant Stats
Bryant 49, Merrimack College 41
|Merrimack College
|14
|7
|7
|13
|—41
|Bryant
|3
|7
|10
|29
|—49
|First Quarter
MC_Lucas 26 pass from Scarpa (Camarro kick), 13:07.
MC_Villard 2 run (Camarro kick), 5:34.
BRY_FG Rowley 21, 3:45.
BRY_Sewall 13 pass from Wilson (Rowley kick), 12:22.
MC_Villard 2 run (Camarro kick), 2:10.
BRY_Team safety, 11:51.
MC_Villard 3 pass from Scarpa (Camarro kick), 7:37.
BRY_Sewall 4 pass from Wilson (Ray run), 1:49.
BRY_Constant 23 pass from Wilson (Ray pass from Wilson), 13:25.
BRY_Kennedy 57 pass from Wilson (Rowley kick), 10:55.
BRY_McCray 24 run (Rowley kick), 7:43.
MC_Mount 10 pass from Scarpa (Resendes kick), 5:28.
BRY_Femiano 40 run (Rowley kick), 4:58.
MC_Demers 12 from Scarpa (kick blocked), 2:34.
___
|
|MC
|BRY
|First downs
|32
|25
|Rushes-yards
|37-77
|39-177
|Passing
|469
|378
|Comp-Att-Int
|41-73-1
|21-39-2
|Return Yards
|123
|145
|Punts-Avg.
|7-27.4
|5-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|6-3
|Penalty-Yards
|14-102
|5-70
|Time of Possession
|33:52
|26:08
___
RUSHING_Merrimack College, D. Villard 17-86, R. Samson 13-21, C. Scarpa 7-(minus 30). Bryant, B. Femiano 17-102, I. McCray 9-49, M. Sewall 1-39, D. Ray 9-4, P. Wilson 3-(minus 17).
PASSING_Merrimack College, C. Scarpa 41-73-1-469. Bryant, P. Wilson 21-38-2-378, D. Ray 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Merrimack College, C. Demers 10-127, S. Lucas 11-110, J. Mount 6-99, R. Etter 1-40, M. Spence 3-24, D. Salva 1-23, D. Villard 5-17, D. O’Reilly 2-16, N. Pallotta 1-7, R. Samson 1-6. Bryant, M. Sewall 9-146, J. Constant 5-72, T. Kennedy 2-61, A. Aryee 2-51, B. Femiano 1-28, I. McCray 1-16, J. Fine 1-4.
