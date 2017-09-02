501.5
BC-FBC–Merrimack College-Bryant Stats

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 7:48 pm 09/02/2017 07:48pm
Bryant 49, Merrimack College 41

Merrimack College 14 7 7 13 —41
Bryant 3 7 10 29 —49
First Quarter

MC_Lucas 26 pass from Scarpa (Camarro kick), 13:07.

MC_Villard 2 run (Camarro kick), 5:34.

BRY_FG Rowley 21, 3:45.

Second Quarter

BRY_Sewall 13 pass from Wilson (Rowley kick), 12:22.

MC_Villard 2 run (Camarro kick), 2:10.

Third Quarter

BRY_Team safety, 11:51.

MC_Villard 3 pass from Scarpa (Camarro kick), 7:37.

BRY_Sewall 4 pass from Wilson (Ray run), 1:49.

Fourth Quarter

BRY_Constant 23 pass from Wilson (Ray pass from Wilson), 13:25.

BRY_Kennedy 57 pass from Wilson (Rowley kick), 10:55.

BRY_McCray 24 run (Rowley kick), 7:43.

MC_Mount 10 pass from Scarpa (Resendes kick), 5:28.

BRY_Femiano 40 run (Rowley kick), 4:58.

MC_Demers 12 from Scarpa (kick blocked), 2:34.

___

MC BRY
First downs 32 25
Rushes-yards 37-77 39-177
Passing 469 378
Comp-Att-Int 41-73-1 21-39-2
Return Yards 123 145
Punts-Avg. 7-27.4 5-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 6-3
Penalty-Yards 14-102 5-70
Time of Possession 33:52 26:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Merrimack College, D. Villard 17-86, R. Samson 13-21, C. Scarpa 7-(minus 30). Bryant, B. Femiano 17-102, I. McCray 9-49, M. Sewall 1-39, D. Ray 9-4, P. Wilson 3-(minus 17).

PASSING_Merrimack College, C. Scarpa 41-73-1-469. Bryant, P. Wilson 21-38-2-378, D. Ray 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Merrimack College, C. Demers 10-127, S. Lucas 11-110, J. Mount 6-99, R. Etter 1-40, M. Spence 3-24, D. Salva 1-23, D. Villard 5-17, D. O’Reilly 2-16, N. Pallotta 1-7, R. Samson 1-6. Bryant, M. Sewall 9-146, J. Constant 5-72, T. Kennedy 2-61, A. Aryee 2-51, B. Femiano 1-28, I. McCray 1-16, J. Fine 1-4.

Topics:
