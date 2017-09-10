BC-FBC–Major Scores,4th Add

tx <
$vmajorscores5 <
FAR WEST
California 33, Weber St. 20<
Colorado 37, Texas St. 3<
Colorado St. 38, Abilene Christian 10<
Houston 19, Arizona 16<
Minnesota 48, Oregon St. 14<
N. Dakota St. 40, E. Washington 13<
New Mexico St. 30, New Mexico 28<
Oregon 42, Nebraska 35<
S. Dakota St. 31, Montana St. 27<
Sacramento St. 56, Incarnate Word 22<
Southern Cal 42, Stanford 24<
Toledo 37, Nevada 24<
UC Davis 35, San Diego 7<
UCLA 56, Hawaii 23<
UNLV 44, Idaho 16<
Utah 19, BYU 13<
W. Illinois 38, N. Arizona 20<
Washington 63, Montana 7<
Wyoming 27, Gardner-Webb 0<
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.