BC-FBC–Major Scores,4th Add

FAR WEST

California 33, Weber St. 20<

Colorado 37, Texas St. 3<

Colorado St. 38, Abilene Christian 10<

Houston 19, Arizona 16<

Minnesota 48, Oregon St. 14<

N. Dakota St. 40, E. Washington 13<

New Mexico St. 30, New Mexico 28<

Oregon 42, Nebraska 35<

S. Dakota St. 31, Montana St. 27<

Sacramento St. 56, Incarnate Word 22<

Southern Cal 42, Stanford 24<

Toledo 37, Nevada 24<

UC Davis 35, San Diego 7<

UCLA 56, Hawaii 23<

UNLV 44, Idaho 16<

Utah 19, BYU 13<

W. Illinois 38, N. Arizona 20<

Washington 63, Montana 7<

Wyoming 27, Gardner-Webb 0<

