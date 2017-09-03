BC-FBC–Major Scores,4th Add

tx <
$vmajorscores5 <
FAR WEST
Air Force 62, VMI 0<
Arizona 62, N. Arizona 24<
Boise St. 24, Troy 13<
Fresno St. 66, Incarnate Word 0<
Howard 43, UNLV 40<
Montana 45, Valparaiso 23<
N. Colorado 41, Coll. of Idaho 14<
New Mexico 38, Abilene Christian 14<
Oregon 77, S. Utah 21<
Oregon St. 35, Portland St. 32<
San Diego 34, W. New Mexico 20<
San Diego St. 38, UC Davis 17<
San Jose St. 34, Cal Poly 13<
Southern Cal 49, W. Michigan 31<
Washington St. 31, Montana St. 0<
Weber St. 76, Montana Western 0<
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.