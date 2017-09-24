BC-FBC–Major Scores,4th Add

201.5
By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 3:29 am 09/24/2017 03:29am
FAR WEST

Arizona St. 37, Oregon 35<

E. Washington 48, Montana 41<

N. Arizona 28, Cal Poly 10<

N. Colorado 43, Idaho St. 42<

New Mexico St. 41, UTEP 14<

Sacramento St. 54, S. Utah 27<

San Diego 38, Butler 17<

San Diego St. 28, Air Force 24<

Southern Cal 30, California 20<

Stanford 58, UCLA 34<

Utah St. 61, San Jose St. 10<

Washington 37, Colorado 10<

Washington St. 45, Nevada 7<

Weber St. 41, UC Davis 3<

Wyoming 28, Hawaii 21, OT<

