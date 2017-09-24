BC-FBC–Major Scores,4th Add

tx <
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 37, Oregon 35<
E. Washington 48, Montana 41<
N. Arizona 28, Cal Poly 10<
N. Colorado 43, Idaho St. 42<
New Mexico St. 41, UTEP 14<
Sacramento St. 54, S. Utah 27<
San Diego 38, Butler 17<
San Diego St. 28, Air Force 24<
Southern Cal 30, California 20<
Stanford 58, UCLA 34<
Utah St. 61, San Jose St. 10<
Washington 37, Colorado 10<
Washington St. 45, Nevada 7<
Weber St. 41, UC Davis 3<
Wyoming 28, Hawaii 21, OT<
