BC-FBC–Louisiana-Monroe-Memphis Stats

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 1:59 am 09/01/2017 01:59am
Memphis 37, Louisiana-Monroe 29

Louisiana-Monroe 7 0 7 15—29
Memphis 7 13 17 0—37
First Quarter

MEM_P.Taylor 66 run (Patterson kick), 10:43

ULM_Gore 14 run (C.Ford kick), 3:17

Second Quarter

MEM_Ferguson 2 run (run failed), 14:28

MEM_Henderson 55 run (Patterson kick), 9:11

Third Quarter

MEM_Pollard 99 kickoff return (Patterson kick), 14:47

MEM_FG S.Smith 20, 8:30

ULM_K.White 2 run (C.Ford kick), :39

MEM_Henderson 63 run (Patterson kick), :13

Fourth Quarter

ULM_Marcus Green 16 pass from G.Smith (C.Ford kick), 5:21

ULM_X.Brown 6 pass from Evans (B.Williams pass from Evans), :40

A_10,263.

___

ULM MEM
First downs 25 16
Rushes-yards 49-146 39-319
Passing 279 97
Comp-Att-Int 21-37-1 10-25-1
Return Yards 117 188
Punts-Avg. 6-33.5 5-40.8
Fumbles-Lost 6-3 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-53 10-96
Time of Possession 37:42 22:18

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisiana-Monroe, G.Smith 12-48, Gore 15-41, K.White 10-39, D.Carter 2-10, Evans 9-8, Marcus Green 1-0. Memphis, Henderson 12-169, P.Taylor 15-131, Ferguson 3-9, Pollard 2-8, D.Dorceus 2-7, A.Miller 1-5, (Team) 4-(minus 10).

PASSING_Louisiana-Monroe, G.Smith 10-17-1-171, Evans 11-20-0-108. Memphis, Ferguson 10-25-1-97.

RECEIVING_Louisiana-Monroe, X.Brown 5-41, Marcus Green 4-35, McCray 3-69, B.Williams 3-59, R.Turner 2-57, Pederson 1-10, Rodrigue 1-8, Hodoh 1-0, D.Carter 1-0. Memphis, Pollard 3-14, A.Miller 2-23, Magnifico 1-20, Mayhue 1-19, K.Jones 1-16, P.Taylor 1-3, J.Williams 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

