BC-FBC–Louisiana-Monroe-Memphis Stats
Memphis 37, Louisiana-Monroe 29
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|0
|7
|15—29
|Memphis
|7
|13
|17
|0—37
|First Quarter
MEM_P.Taylor 66 run (Patterson kick), 10:43
ULM_Gore 14 run (C.Ford kick), 3:17
MEM_Ferguson 2 run (run failed), 14:28
MEM_Henderson 55 run (Patterson kick), 9:11
MEM_Pollard 99 kickoff return (Patterson kick), 14:47
MEM_FG S.Smith 20, 8:30
ULM_K.White 2 run (C.Ford kick), :39
MEM_Henderson 63 run (Patterson kick), :13
ULM_Marcus Green 16 pass from G.Smith (C.Ford kick), 5:21
ULM_X.Brown 6 pass from Evans (B.Williams pass from Evans), :40
A_10,263.
___
|ULM
|MEM
|First downs
|25
|16
|Rushes-yards
|49-146
|39-319
|Passing
|279
|97
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-37-1
|10-25-1
|Return Yards
|117
|188
|Punts-Avg.
|6-33.5
|5-40.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|6-3
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-53
|10-96
|Time of Possession
|37:42
|22:18
___
RUSHING_Louisiana-Monroe, G.Smith 12-48, Gore 15-41, K.White 10-39, D.Carter 2-10, Evans 9-8, Marcus Green 1-0. Memphis, Henderson 12-169, P.Taylor 15-131, Ferguson 3-9, Pollard 2-8, D.Dorceus 2-7, A.Miller 1-5, (Team) 4-(minus 10).
PASSING_Louisiana-Monroe, G.Smith 10-17-1-171, Evans 11-20-0-108. Memphis, Ferguson 10-25-1-97.
RECEIVING_Louisiana-Monroe, X.Brown 5-41, Marcus Green 4-35, McCray 3-69, B.Williams 3-59, R.Turner 2-57, Pederson 1-10, Rodrigue 1-8, Hodoh 1-0, D.Carter 1-0. Memphis, Pollard 3-14, A.Miller 2-23, Magnifico 1-20, Mayhue 1-19, K.Jones 1-16, P.Taylor 1-3, J.Williams 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
