BC-FBC–Howard-UNLV Stats

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 12:46 am 09/03/2017 12:46am
BC-FBC–Howard-UNLV Stats

Howard 43, UNLV 40

Howard 7 14 7 15—43
UNLV 6 13 14 7—40
First Quarter

HOW_Newton 52 run (Lebofsky kick), 13:26

UNLV_FG Pantels 44, 11:23

UNLV_FG Pantels 28, 5:36

Second Quarter

HOW_Anthony 1 pass from Newton (Lebofsky kick), 12:56

UNLV_FG Pantels 26, 9:14

HOW_Rollins 75 fumble return (Lebofsky kick), 5:56

UNLV_Thomas 1 run (Pantels kick), 1:27

UNLV_FG Pantels 30, :00

Third Quarter

UNLV_Boyd 25 pass from Rogers (Pantels kick), 12:20

UNLV_Ch.Williams 1 run (Pantels kick), 6:45

HOW_Philyaw 3 run (Lebofsky kick), 1:17

Fourth Quarter

HOW_Philyaw 11 run (Newton run), 14:09

UNLV_Thomas 3 run (Pantels kick), 10:12

HOW_Newton 4 run (Lebofsky kick), 7:34

___

HOW UNLV
First downs 22 25
Rushes-yards 61-309 46-344
Passing 140 220
Comp-Att-Int 15-26-1 11-21-0
Return Yards 85 71
Punts-Avg. 6-25.0 2-39.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-3
Penalties-Yards 9-81 12-75
Time of Possession 32:30 27:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Howard, Newton 21-190, Philyaw 20-71, Wortham 14-31, Scott 1-9, D.Johnson 3-4, Ezzard 1-2, J.Collins 1-2. UNLV, Thomas 21-151, Ch.Williams 12-93, Rogers 9-82, Campbell 4-18.

PASSING_Howard, Newton 15-26-1-140. UNLV, Rogers 11-19-0-220, (Team) 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING_Howard, J.Collins 5-39, Anthony 4-30, Philyaw 3-62, Lemonier 2-4, Wortham 1-5. UNLV, Boyd 4-105, Thomas 2-48, Woods 2-17, Presley 2-16, Tejchman 1-34.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_UNLV, Pantels 43, Pantels 48.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
