BC-FBC–Howard-UNLV Stats
Howard 43, UNLV 40
|Howard
|7
|14
|7
|15—43
|UNLV
|6
|13
|14
|7—40
|First Quarter
HOW_Newton 52 run (Lebofsky kick), 13:26
UNLV_FG Pantels 44, 11:23
UNLV_FG Pantels 28, 5:36
HOW_Anthony 1 pass from Newton (Lebofsky kick), 12:56
UNLV_FG Pantels 26, 9:14
HOW_Rollins 75 fumble return (Lebofsky kick), 5:56
UNLV_Thomas 1 run (Pantels kick), 1:27
UNLV_FG Pantels 30, :00
UNLV_Boyd 25 pass from Rogers (Pantels kick), 12:20
UNLV_Ch.Williams 1 run (Pantels kick), 6:45
HOW_Philyaw 3 run (Lebofsky kick), 1:17
HOW_Philyaw 11 run (Newton run), 14:09
UNLV_Thomas 3 run (Pantels kick), 10:12
HOW_Newton 4 run (Lebofsky kick), 7:34
___
|HOW
|UNLV
|First downs
|22
|25
|Rushes-yards
|61-309
|46-344
|Passing
|140
|220
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-26-1
|11-21-0
|Return Yards
|85
|71
|Punts-Avg.
|6-25.0
|2-39.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Penalties-Yards
|9-81
|12-75
|Time of Possession
|32:30
|27:30
___
RUSHING_Howard, Newton 21-190, Philyaw 20-71, Wortham 14-31, Scott 1-9, D.Johnson 3-4, Ezzard 1-2, J.Collins 1-2. UNLV, Thomas 21-151, Ch.Williams 12-93, Rogers 9-82, Campbell 4-18.
PASSING_Howard, Newton 15-26-1-140. UNLV, Rogers 11-19-0-220, (Team) 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING_Howard, J.Collins 5-39, Anthony 4-30, Philyaw 3-62, Lemonier 2-4, Wortham 1-5. UNLV, Boyd 4-105, Thomas 2-48, Woods 2-17, Presley 2-16, Tejchman 1-34.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_UNLV, Pantels 43, Pantels 48.
