BC-FBC–Holy Cross-Dartmouth Stats
Dartmouth 27, Holy Cross 26
|Holy Cross
|0
|14
|0
|6
|6
|—26
|Dartmouth
|7
|6
|7
|0
|7
|—27
|First Quarter
DART_Thompson 22 pass from Heneghan (Smith kick), 5:43.
HC_Bell 7 pass from Pujals (Wells kick), 14:52.
DART_FG Smith 42, 11:50.
HC_Alexander 7 run (Wells kick), 3:12.
DART_FG Smith 35, 0:00.
DART_Stone 47 run (Smith kick), 0:45.
HC_Bell 6 pass from Pujals (kick blocked), 0:03.
DART_Johnston 10 pass from Heneghan (Smith kick), 0:00.
HC_Walker 1 run (pass failed), 0:00.
___
|
|HC
|DART
|First downs
|24
|19
|Rushes-yards
|41-172
|38-229
|Passing
|222
|163
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-47-1
|19-26-0
|Return Yards
|68
|116
|Punts-Avg.
|6-43.0
|6-43.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|6-62
|8-117
|Time of Possession
|31:23
|28:37
___
RUSHING_Holy Cross, D. Walker 11-46, G. Guild 12-42, M. Alexander 6-28, P. Pujals 9-25, W. McGrail 1-19, B. Bell 2-12. Dartmouth, R. Stone 17-106, J. Heneghan 7-40, J. Gerbino 6-35, D. Estrada 3-22, M. Smith 3-12, E. Thompson 1-8, D. Hunnicutt 1-6.
PASSING_Holy Cross, P. Pujals 25-47-1-222. Dartmouth, J. Heneghan 18-25-0-147, J. Gerbino 1-1-0-16.
RECEIVING_Holy Cross, B. Bell 9-119, T. Ayeni 3-24, J. Simsheuser 2-22, A. Harton 3-13, G. Guild 2-13, D. Mountain 1-11, J. Montgomery 2-10, M. Dorsey 1-5, M. Alexander 1-3, D. Walker 1-2. Dartmouth, H. Hagdorn 7-54, E. Thompson 4-42, R. Stone 2-17, V. Penza 1-16, D. Estrada 3-15, S. Johnston 1-10, D. Hunnicutt 1-9.
