BC-FBC–Holy Cross-Dartmouth Stats

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 11:32 pm 09/23/2017 11:32pm
Dartmouth 27, Holy Cross 26

Holy Cross 0 14 0 6 6 —26
Dartmouth 7 6 7 0 7 —27
First Quarter

DART_Thompson 22 pass from Heneghan (Smith kick), 5:43.

Second Quarter

HC_Bell 7 pass from Pujals (Wells kick), 14:52.

DART_FG Smith 42, 11:50.

HC_Alexander 7 run (Wells kick), 3:12.

DART_FG Smith 35, 0:00.

Third Quarter

DART_Stone 47 run (Smith kick), 0:45.

Fourth Quarter

HC_Bell 6 pass from Pujals (kick blocked), 0:03.

OVERTIME

DART_Johnston 10 pass from Heneghan (Smith kick), 0:00.

HC_Walker 1 run (pass failed), 0:00.

HC DART
First downs 24 19
Rushes-yards 41-172 38-229
Passing 222 163
Comp-Att-Int 25-47-1 19-26-0
Return Yards 68 116
Punts-Avg. 6-43.0 6-43.3
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Penalty-Yards 6-62 8-117
Time of Possession 31:23 28:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Holy Cross, D. Walker 11-46, G. Guild 12-42, M. Alexander 6-28, P. Pujals 9-25, W. McGrail 1-19, B. Bell 2-12. Dartmouth, R. Stone 17-106, J. Heneghan 7-40, J. Gerbino 6-35, D. Estrada 3-22, M. Smith 3-12, E. Thompson 1-8, D. Hunnicutt 1-6.

PASSING_Holy Cross, P. Pujals 25-47-1-222. Dartmouth, J. Heneghan 18-25-0-147, J. Gerbino 1-1-0-16.

RECEIVING_Holy Cross, B. Bell 9-119, T. Ayeni 3-24, J. Simsheuser 2-22, A. Harton 3-13, G. Guild 2-13, D. Mountain 1-11, J. Montgomery 2-10, M. Dorsey 1-5, M. Alexander 1-3, D. Walker 1-2. Dartmouth, H. Hagdorn 7-54, E. Thompson 4-42, R. Stone 2-17, V. Penza 1-16, D. Estrada 3-15, S. Johnston 1-10, D. Hunnicutt 1-9.

