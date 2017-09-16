BC-FBC–Guilford-Davidson Stats

501.5
By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 11:23 pm 09/16/2017 11:23pm
Davidson 42, Guilford 21

Guilford 0 7 0 14 —21
Davidson 7 35 0 0 —42
First Quarter

DAV_Phelps 1 run (Smith kick), 4:25.

Second Quarter

DAV_Brown 5 run (Smith kick), 13:30.

DAV_Dugger 1 run (Smith kick), 8:18.

DAV_Wells 28 blocked punt return (Smith kick), 6:34.

DAV_Wicks 87 pass from Phelps (Smith kick), 4:11.

—Johnson 26 pass from Ka.Miller (Kiser kick), 3:44.

DAV_Tabor 19 pass from Phelps (Smith kick), 0:58.

Fourth Quarter

—Kh.Miller 59 pass from Ka.Miller (Kiser kick), 13:25.

—Bell 1 run (Kiser kick), 8:37.

___

DAV
First downs 16 20
Rushes-yards 31-35 45-139
Passing 373 246
Comp-Att-Int 16-43-0 20-30-0
Return Yards 147 92
Punts-Avg. 7-36.1 9-35.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalty-Yards 8-86 10-107
Time of Possession 24:20 35:40

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Guilford, D. Bell 15-43, H. Causey 4-11, K. Miller 12-(minus 19). Davidson, W. Dugger 12-64, K. Brown 7-59, K. Shaw 6-21, W. Wicks 1-11, N. Dillon 3-6, A. Wells 10-(minus 3), T. Phelps 4-(minus 7).

PASSING_Guilford, K. Miller 16-43-0-373. Davidson, T. Phelps 20-30-0-246.

RECEIVING_Guilford, K. Miller 7-192, T. Russell 2-61, R. Miller 2-55, M. Johnson 1-26, D. Bell 2-22, B. Smith 2-17. Davidson, W. Wicks 9-171, P. Tabor 4-33, J. Scott 4-30, I. Anthony 2-9, C. Richey 1-3.

