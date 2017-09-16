BC-FBC–Guilford-Davidson Stats
Davidson 42, Guilford 21
|Guilford
|0
|7
|0
|14
|—21
|Davidson
|7
|35
|0
|0
|—42
|First Quarter
DAV_Phelps 1 run (Smith kick), 4:25.
DAV_Brown 5 run (Smith kick), 13:30.
DAV_Dugger 1 run (Smith kick), 8:18.
DAV_Wells 28 blocked punt return (Smith kick), 6:34.
DAV_Wicks 87 pass from Phelps (Smith kick), 4:11.
—Johnson 26 pass from Ka.Miller (Kiser kick), 3:44.
DAV_Tabor 19 pass from Phelps (Smith kick), 0:58.
—Kh.Miller 59 pass from Ka.Miller (Kiser kick), 13:25.
—Bell 1 run (Kiser kick), 8:37.
___
|
|DAV
|First downs
|16
|20
|Rushes-yards
|31-35
|45-139
|Passing
|373
|246
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-43-0
|20-30-0
|Return Yards
|147
|92
|Punts-Avg.
|7-36.1
|9-35.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|8-86
|10-107
|Time of Possession
|24:20
|35:40
___
RUSHING_Guilford, D. Bell 15-43, H. Causey 4-11, K. Miller 12-(minus 19). Davidson, W. Dugger 12-64, K. Brown 7-59, K. Shaw 6-21, W. Wicks 1-11, N. Dillon 3-6, A. Wells 10-(minus 3), T. Phelps 4-(minus 7).
PASSING_Guilford, K. Miller 16-43-0-373. Davidson, T. Phelps 20-30-0-246.
RECEIVING_Guilford, K. Miller 7-192, T. Russell 2-61, R. Miller 2-55, M. Johnson 1-26, D. Bell 2-22, B. Smith 2-17. Davidson, W. Wicks 9-171, P. Tabor 4-33, J. Scott 4-30, I. Anthony 2-9, C. Richey 1-3.
