BC-FBC–Gardner-Webb-Wyoming Stats
Wyoming 27, Gardner-Webb 0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0—
|0
|Wyoming
|14
|10
|0
|3—27
|First Quarter
WYO_Overstreet 1 run (Rothe kick), 9:55
WYO_Conway 27 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), 4:43
WYO_FG Rothe 28, 6:41
WYO_Johnson 29 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), 1:27
WYO_FG Rothe 29, 1:52
___
|GWB
|WYO
|First downs
|12
|19
|Rushes-yards
|52-173
|28-65
|Passing
|22
|328
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-7-1
|22-32-0
|Return Yards
|14
|53
|Punts-Avg.
|7-33.14
|5-38.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-18
|4-45
|Time of Possession
|30:38
|29:22
___
RUSHING_Gardner-Webb, Maxwell 18-68, Moses 13-54, Bernard 7-25, T.Carter 6-17, Rollins 3-5, Cagle 1-2, Blackmon 4-2, Leahey 0-0. Wyoming, Overstreet 14-44, Woods 2-15, Cox 1-5, M.Hall 10-2, Johnson 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Gardner-Webb, Maxwell 2-7-1-22. Wyoming, Allen 22-32-0-328.
RECEIVING_Gardner-Webb, Ellis 1-12, Horton 1-10. Wyoming, Conway 11-135, Johnson 6-130, Okwoli 2-17, Cox 2-15, Harshman 1-31.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
