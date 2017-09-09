BC-FBC–Gardner-Webb-Wyoming Stats

501.5
By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 6:56 pm 09/09/2017 06:56pm
Wyoming 27, Gardner-Webb 0

Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0— 0
Wyoming 14 10 0 3—27
First Quarter

WYO_Overstreet 1 run (Rothe kick), 9:55

WYO_Conway 27 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), 4:43

Second Quarter

WYO_FG Rothe 28, 6:41

WYO_Johnson 29 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), 1:27

Fourth Quarter

WYO_FG Rothe 29, 1:52

___

GWB WYO
First downs 12 19
Rushes-yards 52-173 28-65
Passing 22 328
Comp-Att-Int 2-7-1 22-32-0
Return Yards 14 53
Punts-Avg. 7-33.14 5-38.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-18 4-45
Time of Possession 30:38 29:22

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Gardner-Webb, Maxwell 18-68, Moses 13-54, Bernard 7-25, T.Carter 6-17, Rollins 3-5, Cagle 1-2, Blackmon 4-2, Leahey 0-0. Wyoming, Overstreet 14-44, Woods 2-15, Cox 1-5, M.Hall 10-2, Johnson 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Gardner-Webb, Maxwell 2-7-1-22. Wyoming, Allen 22-32-0-328.

RECEIVING_Gardner-Webb, Ellis 1-12, Horton 1-10. Wyoming, Conway 11-135, Johnson 6-130, Okwoli 2-17, Cox 2-15, Harshman 1-31.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

