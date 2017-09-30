BC-FBC–Florida St.-Wake Forest Stats
Florida St. 26, Wake Forest 19
|Florida St.
|3
|10
|3
|10—26
|Wake Forest
|3
|9
|0
|7—19
|First Quarter
FSU_FG Aguayo 51, 7:06
WF_FG Weaver 24, 2:48
WF_FG Weaver 39, 13:17
WF_Wolford 3 run (kick failed), 6:59
FSU_Patrick 1 run (Aguayo kick), 5:41
FSU_FG Aguayo 27, 2:55
FSU_FG Aguayo 37, 4:18
WF_Colburn 7 run (Weaver kick), 13:57
FSU_FG Aguayo 35, 6:20
FSU_Tate 40 pass from Blackman (Aguayo kick), :53
___
|FSU
|WF
|First downs
|16
|17
|Rushes-yards
|43-149
|34-96
|Passing
|121
|271
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-21-0
|24-35-1
|Return Yards
|140
|102
|Punts-Avg.
|6-31.33
|7-32.28
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-70
|7-59
|Time of Possession
|34:41
|25:19
___
RUSHING_Florida St., Patrick 19-120, Akers 14-58, Ruble 0-6, Rasul 4-6, Minshew 0-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Blackman 5-(minus 39). Wake Forest, Wolford 19-63, Colburn 5-13, Byrd 6-13, Dortch 4-7, Herron 0-0.
PASSING_Florida St., Blackman 11-21-0-121. Wake Forest, Dortch 0-1-0-0, Wolford 24-34-1-271.
RECEIVING_Florida St., Patrick 3-26, Tate 2-47, Murray 2-2, Akers 2-2, Gavin 1-43, Campbell 1-1. Wake Forest, Dortch 10-110, Colburn 4-28, Serigne 3-56, Wade 3-11, Washington 2-57, C.Lewis 1-7, Hines 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
