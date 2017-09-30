BC-FBC–Florida St.-Wake Forest Stats

Florida St. 26, Wake Forest 19

Florida St. 3 10 3 10—26 Wake Forest 3 9 0 7—19 First Quarter

FSU_FG Aguayo 51, 7:06

WF_FG Weaver 24, 2:48

Second Quarter

WF_FG Weaver 39, 13:17

WF_Wolford 3 run (kick failed), 6:59

FSU_Patrick 1 run (Aguayo kick), 5:41

FSU_FG Aguayo 27, 2:55

Third Quarter

FSU_FG Aguayo 37, 4:18

Fourth Quarter

WF_Colburn 7 run (Weaver kick), 13:57

FSU_FG Aguayo 35, 6:20

FSU_Tate 40 pass from Blackman (Aguayo kick), :53

___

FSU WF First downs 16 17 Rushes-yards 43-149 34-96 Passing 121 271 Comp-Att-Int 11-21-0 24-35-1 Return Yards 140 102 Punts-Avg. 6-31.33 7-32.28 Fumbles-Lost 4-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 9-70 7-59 Time of Possession 34:41 25:19

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Florida St., Patrick 19-120, Akers 14-58, Ruble 0-6, Rasul 4-6, Minshew 0-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Blackman 5-(minus 39). Wake Forest, Wolford 19-63, Colburn 5-13, Byrd 6-13, Dortch 4-7, Herron 0-0.

PASSING_Florida St., Blackman 11-21-0-121. Wake Forest, Dortch 0-1-0-0, Wolford 24-34-1-271.

RECEIVING_Florida St., Patrick 3-26, Tate 2-47, Murray 2-2, Akers 2-2, Gavin 1-43, Campbell 1-1. Wake Forest, Dortch 10-110, Colburn 4-28, Serigne 3-56, Wade 3-11, Washington 2-57, C.Lewis 1-7, Hines 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

