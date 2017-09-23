BC-FBC–FIU-Rice Stats
FIU 13, Rice 7
|FIU
|0
|10
|3
|0—13
|Rice
|0
|7
|0
|0—
|7
|Second Quarter
FIU_McKever 8 pass from A.McGough (Borregales kick), 14:54
RICE_Tyner 3 run (Tobola kick), 9:39
FIU_FG Borregales 44, :00
FIU_FG Borregales 37, 12:00
A_18,932.
___
|FIU
|RICE
|First downs
|18
|19
|Rushes-yards
|33-99
|41-100
|Passing
|172
|148
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-28-1
|16-27-1
|Return Yards
|24
|20
|Punts-Avg.
|4-39.25
|6-37.33
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-57
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|26:03
|33:57
___
RUSHING_FIU, Gardner 17-80, A.McGough 12-11, S.Phillips 2-6, Maxwell 1-5, (Team) 1-(minus 3). Rice, Stewart 11-35, Esukpa 7-30, Tyner 6-16, Ellerbe 8-7, Myers 1-5, Au.Walter 7-4, Trammell 1-3.
PASSING_FIU, A.McGough 17-28-1-172. Rice, P.Smith 1-1-0-17, Tyner 15-26-1-131.
RECEIVING_FIU, Gaiter 4-54, Scott 3-32, Gardner 3-8, Owens 2-41, J.Williams 2-12, Maloney 1-14, McKever 1-8, Singleton 1-3. Rice, Cephus 5-54, Granson 4-35, Au.Walter 2-10, Tyner 1-17, Ellerbe 1-11, Myers 1-8, Trammell 1-7, Stewart 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
