BC-FBC–FIU-Rice Stats

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 11:35 pm 09/23/2017 11:35pm
FIU 13, Rice 7

FIU 0 10 3 0—13
Rice 0 7 0 0— 7
Second Quarter

FIU_McKever 8 pass from A.McGough (Borregales kick), 14:54

RICE_Tyner 3 run (Tobola kick), 9:39

FIU_FG Borregales 44, :00

Third Quarter

FIU_FG Borregales 37, 12:00

A_18,932.

___

FIU RICE
First downs 18 19
Rushes-yards 33-99 41-100
Passing 172 148
Comp-Att-Int 17-28-1 16-27-1
Return Yards 24 20
Punts-Avg. 4-39.25 6-37.33
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-57 4-30
Time of Possession 26:03 33:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_FIU, Gardner 17-80, A.McGough 12-11, S.Phillips 2-6, Maxwell 1-5, (Team) 1-(minus 3). Rice, Stewart 11-35, Esukpa 7-30, Tyner 6-16, Ellerbe 8-7, Myers 1-5, Au.Walter 7-4, Trammell 1-3.

PASSING_FIU, A.McGough 17-28-1-172. Rice, P.Smith 1-1-0-17, Tyner 15-26-1-131.

RECEIVING_FIU, Gaiter 4-54, Scott 3-32, Gardner 3-8, Owens 2-41, J.Williams 2-12, Maloney 1-14, McKever 1-8, Singleton 1-3. Rice, Cephus 5-54, Granson 4-35, Au.Walter 2-10, Tyner 1-17, Ellerbe 1-11, Myers 1-8, Trammell 1-7, Stewart 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

