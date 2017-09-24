BC-FBC–FBC Glance,7th add

|All Times EDT
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|48
|31
|2
|2
|135
|103
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|30
|13
|1
|3
|37
|138
|MVSU
|0
|1
|6
|38
|0
|3
|16
|165
|Alabama St.
|0
|1
|0
|34
|0
|4
|27
|102
|Jackson St.
|0
|2
|48
|70
|0
|4
|63
|150
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling
|2
|0
|74
|27
|3
|1
|111
|80
|Ark-Pine Bluff
|1
|0
|34
|27
|2
|2
|63
|137
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|34
|0
|1
|2
|78
|88
|Southern U.
|0
|1
|31
|48
|1
|3
|62
|147
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|13
|30
|0
|3
|37
|83
___
Grambling St. 38, MVSU 6
Alcorn St. 48, Southern U. 31
Alabama A&M 30, Texas Southern 13
Ark.-Pine Bluff 34, Jackson St. 27, OT
Prairie View 34, Alabama St. 0
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Clark Atlanta at Grambling St., 4:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Prairie View, 5 p.m.
MVSU at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Fort Valley St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|1
|0
|27
|24
|3
|1
|96
|72
|Appalachian St
|1
|0
|20
|13
|2
|2
|103
|71
|Idaho
|1
|0
|29
|23
|2
|2
|101
|110
|La.-Monroe
|1
|0
|56
|50
|1
|2
|102
|115
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|105
|90
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|71
|110
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|73
|Ga. Southn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|115
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|2
|126
|106
|La.-Lafayette
|0
|1
|50
|56
|1
|3
|164
|215
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|23
|29
|1
|3
|102
|120
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|13
|20
|1
|3
|50
|112
___
Idaho 29, South Alabama 23, 2OT
Indiana 52, Georgia Southern 17
Wake Forest 20, Appalachian St. 19
Louisiana-Monroe 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, 2OT
Troy 22, Akron 17
Georgia St. 28, Charlotte 0
W. Illinois 52, Coastal Carolina 10
SMU 44, Arkansas St. 21
UTSA 44, Texas St. 14
New Mexico St. 41, UTEP 14
New Mexico St. at Arkansas, Noon
Texas St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Troy at LSU, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
|MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|3
|1
|155
|74
|Army
|2
|2
|109
|82
|BYU
|1
|3
|39
|92
|UMass
|0
|5
|104
|139
___
Tennessee 17, UMass 13
Tulane 21, Army 17
Notre Dame 38, Michigan St. 18
BYU at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Ohio at UMass, 3:30 p.m.
UTEP at Army, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
