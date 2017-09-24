BC-FBC–FBC Glance,7th add

201.5
By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 2:42 am 09/24/2017 02:42am
All Times EDT
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 1 0 48 31 2 2 135 103
Alabama A&M 1 0 30 13 1 3 37 138
MVSU 0 1 6 38 0 3 16 165
Alabama St. 0 1 0 34 0 4 27 102
Jackson St. 0 2 48 70 0 4 63 150
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling 2 0 74 27 3 1 111 80
Ark-Pine Bluff 1 0 34 27 2 2 63 137
Prairie View 1 0 34 0 1 2 78 88
Southern U. 0 1 31 48 1 3 62 147
Texas Southern 0 1 13 30 0 3 37 83

___

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. 38, MVSU 6

Alcorn St. 48, Southern U. 31

Alabama A&M 30, Texas Southern 13

Ark.-Pine Bluff 34, Jackson St. 27, OT

Prairie View 34, Alabama St. 0

Friday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Clark Atlanta at Grambling St., 4:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Prairie View, 5 p.m.

MVSU at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Fort Valley St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 1 0 27 24 3 1 96 72
Appalachian St 1 0 20 13 2 2 103 71
Idaho 1 0 29 23 2 2 101 110
La.-Monroe 1 0 56 50 1 2 102 115
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 105 90
Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 2 71 110
Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 73
Ga. Southn 0 0 0 0 0 3 36 115
New Mexico St. 0 1 24 27 2 2 126 106
La.-Lafayette 0 1 50 56 1 3 164 215
South Alabama 0 1 23 29 1 3 102 120
Texas St. 0 1 13 20 1 3 50 112

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho 29, South Alabama 23, 2OT

Indiana 52, Georgia Southern 17

Wake Forest 20, Appalachian St. 19

Louisiana-Monroe 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, 2OT

Troy 22, Akron 17

Georgia St. 28, Charlotte 0

W. Illinois 52, Coastal Carolina 10

SMU 44, Arkansas St. 21

UTSA 44, Texas St. 14

New Mexico St. 41, UTEP 14

Saturday, Sept. 30

New Mexico St. at Arkansas, Noon

Texas St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Troy at LSU, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
All Games
W L PF PA
Notre Dame 3 1 155 74
Army 2 2 109 82
BYU 1 3 39 92
UMass 0 5 104 139

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 17, UMass 13

Tulane 21, Army 17

Notre Dame 38, Michigan St. 18

Friday’s Games

BYU at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Ohio at UMass, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Topics:
