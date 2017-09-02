BC-FBC–E. Kentucky-W. Kentucky Stats
W. Kentucky 31, E. Kentucky 17
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|14
|3—17
|W. Kentucky
|0
|17
|7
|7—31
|Second Quarter
WKY_Ferby 2 run (Nuss kick), 14:56.
WKY_Jackson 66 pass from White (Nuss kick), 12:20.
WKY_FG Nuss 44, 1:43.
EKY_Markush 6 pass from Boyle (Williams kick), 12:21.
WKY_Ferby 5 run (Nuss kick), 8:31.
EKY_Markush 10 pass from Boyle (Williams kick), 2:12.
WKY_Trigg 1 run (Nuss kick), 9:42.
EKY_FG Williams 30, 5:03.
A_18,614.
___
|EKY
|WKY
|First downs
|22
|20
|Rushes-yards
|22-25
|40-100
|Passing
|320
|264
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-48-0
|20-31-0
|Return Yards
|73
|9
|Punts-Avg.
|4-0.0
|2-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-65
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|30:22
|29:38
___
RUSHING_E. Kentucky, L.Scott 8-25, Ja.Lewis 5-16, Boyle 2-8, McCleskey 2-7, Booth 2-6, A.Scott 1-(minus 8), (Team) 2-(minus 29). W. Kentucky, Trigg 16-61, Ferby 19-57, M.White 5-(minus 18).
PASSING_E. Kentucky, Boyle 29-46-0-320, A.Scott 0-1-0-0, L.Scott 0-1-0-0. W. Kentucky, M.White 20-31-0-264.
RECEIVING_E. Kentucky, Markush 7-107, Creamer 6-79, Paul 5-47, L.Scott 5-35, B.Smith 2-25, Schmerber 2-21, McCleskey 1-7, Ja.Lewis 1-(minus 1). W. Kentucky, L.Jackson 5-144, Yelder 4-40, Fant 4-32, Jernighan 3-29, Pearson 1-6, Deane 1-6, Trigg 1-4, Towner 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
