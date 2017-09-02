BC-FBC–E. Kentucky-W. Kentucky Stats

501.5
By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 11:08 pm 09/02/2017 11:08pm
W. Kentucky 31, E. Kentucky 17

E. Kentucky 0 0 14 3—17
W. Kentucky 0 17 7 7—31
Second Quarter

WKY_Ferby 2 run (Nuss kick), 14:56.

WKY_Jackson 66 pass from White (Nuss kick), 12:20.

WKY_FG Nuss 44, 1:43.

Third Quarter

EKY_Markush 6 pass from Boyle (Williams kick), 12:21.

WKY_Ferby 5 run (Nuss kick), 8:31.

EKY_Markush 10 pass from Boyle (Williams kick), 2:12.

Fourth Quarter

WKY_Trigg 1 run (Nuss kick), 9:42.

EKY_FG Williams 30, 5:03.

A_18,614.

___

EKY WKY
First downs 22 20
Rushes-yards 22-25 40-100
Passing 320 264
Comp-Att-Int 29-48-0 20-31-0
Return Yards 73 9
Punts-Avg. 4-0.0 2-0.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 5-65 3-25
Time of Possession 30:22 29:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_E. Kentucky, L.Scott 8-25, Ja.Lewis 5-16, Boyle 2-8, McCleskey 2-7, Booth 2-6, A.Scott 1-(minus 8), (Team) 2-(minus 29). W. Kentucky, Trigg 16-61, Ferby 19-57, M.White 5-(minus 18).

PASSING_E. Kentucky, Boyle 29-46-0-320, A.Scott 0-1-0-0, L.Scott 0-1-0-0. W. Kentucky, M.White 20-31-0-264.

RECEIVING_E. Kentucky, Markush 7-107, Creamer 6-79, Paul 5-47, L.Scott 5-35, B.Smith 2-25, Schmerber 2-21, McCleskey 1-7, Ja.Lewis 1-(minus 1). W. Kentucky, L.Jackson 5-144, Yelder 4-40, Fant 4-32, Jernighan 3-29, Pearson 1-6, Deane 1-6, Trigg 1-4, Towner 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

