BC-FBC–Coastal Carolina-Louisiana-Monroe Stats
Louisiana-Monroe 51, Coastal Carolina 43
|Coastal Carolina
|15
|7
|8
|13—43
|Louisiana-Monroe
|10
|21
|14
|6—51
|First Quarter
ULM_FG 40 Ford, 10:14.
CC_Williams 86 pass from Keane (Rabon kick), 3:55.
ULM_Green 82 kickoff return (Ford kick), 3:42.
CC_Williams 27 pass from Keane (conversion successful), :50.
ULM_Luckett 1 run (Ford kick), 12:34.
ULM_Gore 10 run (Ford kick), 11:38.
CC_James 1 run (Rabon kick), 7:21.
ULM_Spiller 20 pass from Evans (Ford kick), 2:33.
ULM_Luckett 56 run (Ford kick), 11:44.
CC_Outlow 1 run (conversion successful), 10:11.
ULM_Gore 1 run (Ford kick), 5:31.
CC_Kjosa 5 pass from Keane (conversion fail), 14:52.
CC_Kjosa 9 pass from Keane (Rabon kick), 3:07.
ULM_Tucker 15 fumbe return, :00.
A_10,359.
|CC
|ULM
|First downs
|21
|16
|Rushes-yards
|38-112
|40-243
|Passing
|329
|101
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-32-2
|12-20-0
|Return Yards
|153
|169
|Punts-Avg.
|5-0.0
|7-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-80
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|33:21
|26:39
RUSHING_Coastal Carolina, Abercrombie 13-51, Outlow 8-25, James 4-21, Thrasher 1-10, Demos 3-4, Keane 9-1. Louisiana-Monroe, B.Luckett 7-127, Gore 22-74, Green 2-31, Ca.Evans 8-7, D.Carter 1-4.
PASSING_Coastal Carolina, Keane 18-31-2-329, Demos 0-1-0-0. Louisiana-Monroe, Ca.Evans 12-20-0-101.
RECEIVING_Coastal Carolina, M.Williams 9-266, Black 3-42, L.Collins 2-17, Kjosa 2-14, Bradshaw 1-6, Abercrombie 1-5. Louisiana-Monroe, Pederson 3-13, Green 2-23, McCray 2-19, X.Brown 2-12, Spiller 1-20, B.Williams 1-14, Gore 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
