BC-FBC–Coastal Carolina-Louisiana-Monroe Stats

Louisiana-Monroe 51, Coastal Carolina 43

Coastal Carolina 15 7 8 13—43 Louisiana-Monroe 10 21 14 6—51 First Quarter

ULM_FG 40 Ford, 10:14.

CC_Williams 86 pass from Keane (Rabon kick), 3:55.

ULM_Green 82 kickoff return (Ford kick), 3:42.

CC_Williams 27 pass from Keane (conversion successful), :50.

Second Quarter

ULM_Luckett 1 run (Ford kick), 12:34.

ULM_Gore 10 run (Ford kick), 11:38.

CC_James 1 run (Rabon kick), 7:21.

ULM_Spiller 20 pass from Evans (Ford kick), 2:33.

Third Quarter

ULM_Luckett 56 run (Ford kick), 11:44.

CC_Outlow 1 run (conversion successful), 10:11.

ULM_Gore 1 run (Ford kick), 5:31.

Fourth Quarter

CC_Kjosa 5 pass from Keane (conversion fail), 14:52.

CC_Kjosa 9 pass from Keane (Rabon kick), 3:07.

ULM_Tucker 15 fumbe return, :00.

A_10,359.

___

CC ULM First downs 21 16 Rushes-yards 38-112 40-243 Passing 329 101 Comp-Att-Int 18-32-2 12-20-0 Return Yards 153 169 Punts-Avg. 5-0.0 7-0.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 7-80 4-35 Time of Possession 33:21 26:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Coastal Carolina, Abercrombie 13-51, Outlow 8-25, James 4-21, Thrasher 1-10, Demos 3-4, Keane 9-1. Louisiana-Monroe, B.Luckett 7-127, Gore 22-74, Green 2-31, Ca.Evans 8-7, D.Carter 1-4.

PASSING_Coastal Carolina, Keane 18-31-2-329, Demos 0-1-0-0. Louisiana-Monroe, Ca.Evans 12-20-0-101.

RECEIVING_Coastal Carolina, M.Williams 9-266, Black 3-42, L.Collins 2-17, Kjosa 2-14, Bradshaw 1-6, Abercrombie 1-5. Louisiana-Monroe, Pederson 3-13, Green 2-23, McCray 2-19, X.Brown 2-12, Spiller 1-20, B.Williams 1-14, Gore 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

