BC-FBC–Charlotte-FIU Stats
FIU 30, Charlotte 29
|Charlotte
|12
|14
|3
|0—29
|FIU
|7
|7
|7
|9—30
|First Quarter
CHA_Klugh 3 run (pass failed), 12:27
CHA_B.LeMay 3 pass from Klugh (kick failed), 8:42
FIU_J.Williams 35 pass from Owens (Borregales kick), 6:16
CHA_Klugh 23 run (VanSickle kick), 12:59
CHA_Klugh 8 run (VanSickle kick), 2:51
FIU_Owens 6 pass from A.McGough (Borregales kick), :43
CHA_FG VanSickle 39, 7:57
FIU_A.McGough 8 run (Borregales kick), 5:40
FIU_A.McGough 14 run (pass failed), 12:43
FIU_FG Borregales 27, 7:22
___
|CHA
|FIU
|First downs
|23
|20
|Rushes-yards
|49-349
|41-234
|Passing
|155
|241
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-28-0
|15-27-1
|Return Yards
|39
|87
|Punts-Avg.
|5-34.4
|5-37.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|5-42
|Time of Possession
|33:37
|26:23
___
RUSHING_Charlotte, B.LeMay 22-178, Klugh 15-107, McAllister 12-64. FIU, Maxwell 5-76, Gardner 16-62, S.Phillips 13-52, A.McGough 6-46, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Charlotte, Klugh 16-28-0-155. FIU, Owens 1-1-0-35, A.McGough 14-26-1-206.
RECEIVING_Charlotte, Tyler 4-34, Bostick 3-36, Kofa 3-33, B.LeMay 2-16, Mullen 2-14, U.LeMay 1-15, Quattlebaum 1-7. FIU, Owens 7-101, J.Williams 3-59, Maloney 2-67, S.Phillips 2-12, Gaiter 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Charlotte, Macauley 49.
