BC-FBC–Charlotte-FIU Stats

FIU 30, Charlotte 29

Charlotte 12 14 3 0—29 FIU 7 7 7 9—30 First Quarter

CHA_Klugh 3 run (pass failed), 12:27

CHA_B.LeMay 3 pass from Klugh (kick failed), 8:42

FIU_J.Williams 35 pass from Owens (Borregales kick), 6:16

Second Quarter

CHA_Klugh 23 run (VanSickle kick), 12:59

CHA_Klugh 8 run (VanSickle kick), 2:51

FIU_Owens 6 pass from A.McGough (Borregales kick), :43

Third Quarter

CHA_FG VanSickle 39, 7:57

FIU_A.McGough 8 run (Borregales kick), 5:40

Fourth Quarter

FIU_A.McGough 14 run (pass failed), 12:43

FIU_FG Borregales 27, 7:22

___

CHA FIU First downs 23 20 Rushes-yards 49-349 41-234 Passing 155 241 Comp-Att-Int 16-28-0 15-27-1 Return Yards 39 87 Punts-Avg. 5-34.4 5-37.8 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-40 5-42 Time of Possession 33:37 26:23

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Charlotte, B.LeMay 22-178, Klugh 15-107, McAllister 12-64. FIU, Maxwell 5-76, Gardner 16-62, S.Phillips 13-52, A.McGough 6-46, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Charlotte, Klugh 16-28-0-155. FIU, Owens 1-1-0-35, A.McGough 14-26-1-206.

RECEIVING_Charlotte, Tyler 4-34, Bostick 3-36, Kofa 3-33, B.LeMay 2-16, Mullen 2-14, U.LeMay 1-15, Quattlebaum 1-7. FIU, Owens 7-101, J.Williams 3-59, Maloney 2-67, S.Phillips 2-12, Gaiter 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Charlotte, Macauley 49.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.