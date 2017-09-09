BC-FBC–Cent. Michigan-Kansas Stats

Cent. Michigan 45, Kansas 27

Cent. Michigan 0 24 7 14—45 Kansas 3 3 14 7—27 First Quarter

KAN_FG Rui 23, 1:29

Second Quarter

CMC_FG M.Armstrong 27, 13:00

CMC_Chapman 14 pass from S.Morris (M.Armstrong kick), 10:57

KAN_FG Rui 33, 4:35

CMC_Hessbrook 40 pass from S.Morris (M.Armstrong kick), 2:59

CMC_Willis 6 pass from S.Morris (M.Armstrong kick), :06

Third Quarter

KAN_Schadler 33 run (Rui kick), 13:54

KAN_D.Williams 1 run (Rui kick), 8:50

CMC_Spalding 1 run (M.Armstrong kick), 5:48

Fourth Quarter

CMC_Chapman 7 pass from S.Morris (M.Armstrong kick), 13:29

KAN_D.Williams 2 run (Rui kick), 10:02

CMC_Chapman 75 pass from S.Morris (M.Armstrong kick), 9:50

___

CMC KAN First downs 26 30 Rushes-yards 35-123 34-147 Passing 467 323 Comp-Att-Int 28-37-0 32-62-2 Return Yards 69 72 Punts-Avg. 5-45.0 4-39.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 9-80 9-65 Time of Possession 30:45 29:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Ward 11-59, S.Morris 8-32, Gwilly 6-13, Ross 3-11, Spalding 7-8. Kansas, D.Williams 18-64, D.Thompson 10-48, Schadler 1-33, Hampton 1-13, Herbert 2-6, Bender 2-(minus 17).

PASSING_Cent. Michigan, S.Morris 28-37-0-467. Kansas, Bender 32-62-2-323.

RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, Chapman 8-168, Willis 8-140, Hessbrook 4-61, Ward 3-35, Cooper 2-26, C.Cole 2-15, Childress 1-22. Kansas, B.Johnson 7-57, Hampton 6-67, Schadler 6-60, D.Williams 5-42, Harrell 3-39, Booker 2-37, Fairs 1-17, D.Thompson 1-4, Charlot 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas, Rui 37.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.