BC-FBC–Cent. Michigan-Kansas Stats
Cent. Michigan 45, Kansas 27
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|24
|7
|14—45
|Kansas
|3
|3
|14
|7—27
|First Quarter
KAN_FG Rui 23, 1:29
CMC_FG M.Armstrong 27, 13:00
CMC_Chapman 14 pass from S.Morris (M.Armstrong kick), 10:57
KAN_FG Rui 33, 4:35
CMC_Hessbrook 40 pass from S.Morris (M.Armstrong kick), 2:59
CMC_Willis 6 pass from S.Morris (M.Armstrong kick), :06
KAN_Schadler 33 run (Rui kick), 13:54
KAN_D.Williams 1 run (Rui kick), 8:50
CMC_Spalding 1 run (M.Armstrong kick), 5:48
CMC_Chapman 7 pass from S.Morris (M.Armstrong kick), 13:29
KAN_D.Williams 2 run (Rui kick), 10:02
CMC_Chapman 75 pass from S.Morris (M.Armstrong kick), 9:50
___
|CMC
|KAN
|First downs
|26
|30
|Rushes-yards
|35-123
|34-147
|Passing
|467
|323
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-37-0
|32-62-2
|Return Yards
|69
|72
|Punts-Avg.
|5-45.0
|4-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-80
|9-65
|Time of Possession
|30:45
|29:15
___
RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Ward 11-59, S.Morris 8-32, Gwilly 6-13, Ross 3-11, Spalding 7-8. Kansas, D.Williams 18-64, D.Thompson 10-48, Schadler 1-33, Hampton 1-13, Herbert 2-6, Bender 2-(minus 17).
PASSING_Cent. Michigan, S.Morris 28-37-0-467. Kansas, Bender 32-62-2-323.
RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, Chapman 8-168, Willis 8-140, Hessbrook 4-61, Ward 3-35, Cooper 2-26, C.Cole 2-15, Childress 1-22. Kansas, B.Johnson 7-57, Hampton 6-67, Schadler 6-60, D.Williams 5-42, Harrell 3-39, Booker 2-37, Fairs 1-17, D.Thompson 1-4, Charlot 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas, Rui 37.
