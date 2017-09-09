BC-FBC–Catawba College-VMI Stats
Catawba College 27, VMI 20
|Catawba College
|0
|0
|7
|20
|—27
|VMI
|7
|3
|0
|10
|—20
|First Quarter
VMI_Palmer 56 run (Clemons kick), 12:19.
VMI_FG Clemons 39, 10:28.
CATC_Smart 1 run (Brackman kick), 7:56.
CATC_Greene 28 run (kick failed), 13:26.
VMI_FG Clemons 39, 11:33.
CATC_Mobley 13 pass from O’Brien (Brackman kick), 10:08.
VMI_Myers 26 run (Clemons kick), 7:32.
CATC_West 25 pass from O’Brien (L.Brackman kick), 0:42.
___
|
|CATC
|VMI
|First downs
|17
|14
|Rushes-yards
|41-121
|35-180
|Passing
|294
|199
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-27-1
|15-34-1
|Return Yards
|108
|62
|Punts-Avg.
|9-38.3
|8-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalty-Yards
|6-40
|0-0
|Time of Possession
|31:35
|28:25
___
RUSHING_Catawba College, E. Smart 24-70, K. Greene 8-37, P. O’Brien 6-19, R. Carlton 2-(minus 3). VMI, D. Palmer 19-126, R. Martin 1-26, Q. Myers 3-25, M. Dermott 2-8, K. Thornton 2-7, T. Smith 4-(minus 1), A. Ramsey 1-(minus 3), A. Coulling 3-(minus 8).
PASSING_Catawba College, P. O’Brien 12-19-0-261, R. Carlton 3-8-1-33. VMI, A. Coulling 15-34-1-199.
RECEIVING_Catawba College, S. Mobley 8-211, K. West 4-62, J. Osinskie 1-9, G. Rose 1-9, J. Smith 1-3. VMI, D. Palmer 4-82, A. Ramsey 2-34, M. Dermott 4-31, R. Martin 3-22, K. Thornton 1-21, T. Smith 1-9.
