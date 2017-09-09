501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » BC-FBC--Catawba College-VMI Stats

BC-FBC–Catawba College-VMI Stats

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 6:56 pm 09/09/2017 06:56pm
Share

BC-FBC–Catawba College-VMI Stats

Catawba College 27, VMI 20

Catawba College 0 0 7 20 —27
VMI 7 3 0 10 —20
First Quarter

VMI_Palmer 56 run (Clemons kick), 12:19.

Second Quarter

VMI_FG Clemons 39, 10:28.

Third Quarter

CATC_Smart 1 run (Brackman kick), 7:56.

Fourth Quarter

CATC_Greene 28 run (kick failed), 13:26.

VMI_FG Clemons 39, 11:33.

CATC_Mobley 13 pass from O’Brien (Brackman kick), 10:08.

VMI_Myers 26 run (Clemons kick), 7:32.

CATC_West 25 pass from O’Brien (L.Brackman kick), 0:42.

___

CATC VMI
First downs 17 14
Rushes-yards 41-121 35-180
Passing 294 199
Comp-Att-Int 15-27-1 15-34-1
Return Yards 108 62
Punts-Avg. 9-38.3 8-44.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalty-Yards 6-40 0-0
Time of Possession 31:35 28:25

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Catawba College, E. Smart 24-70, K. Greene 8-37, P. O’Brien 6-19, R. Carlton 2-(minus 3). VMI, D. Palmer 19-126, R. Martin 1-26, Q. Myers 3-25, M. Dermott 2-8, K. Thornton 2-7, T. Smith 4-(minus 1), A. Ramsey 1-(minus 3), A. Coulling 3-(minus 8).

PASSING_Catawba College, P. O’Brien 12-19-0-261, R. Carlton 3-8-1-33. VMI, A. Coulling 15-34-1-199.

RECEIVING_Catawba College, S. Mobley 8-211, K. West 4-62, J. Osinskie 1-9, G. Rose 1-9, J. Smith 1-3. VMI, D. Palmer 4-82, A. Ramsey 2-34, M. Dermott 4-31, R. Martin 3-22, K. Thornton 1-21, T. Smith 1-9.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?