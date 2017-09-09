BC-FBC–Catawba College-VMI Stats

Catawba College 27, VMI 20

Catawba College 0 0 7 20 —27 VMI 7 3 0 10 —20 First Quarter

VMI_Palmer 56 run (Clemons kick), 12:19.

Second Quarter

VMI_FG Clemons 39, 10:28.

Third Quarter

CATC_Smart 1 run (Brackman kick), 7:56.

Fourth Quarter

CATC_Greene 28 run (kick failed), 13:26.

VMI_FG Clemons 39, 11:33.

CATC_Mobley 13 pass from O’Brien (Brackman kick), 10:08.

VMI_Myers 26 run (Clemons kick), 7:32.

CATC_West 25 pass from O’Brien (L.Brackman kick), 0:42.

___

CATC VMI First downs 17 14 Rushes-yards 41-121 35-180 Passing 294 199 Comp-Att-Int 15-27-1 15-34-1 Return Yards 108 62 Punts-Avg. 9-38.3 8-44.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0 Penalty-Yards 6-40 0-0 Time of Possession 31:35 28:25

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Catawba College, E. Smart 24-70, K. Greene 8-37, P. O’Brien 6-19, R. Carlton 2-(minus 3). VMI, D. Palmer 19-126, R. Martin 1-26, Q. Myers 3-25, M. Dermott 2-8, K. Thornton 2-7, T. Smith 4-(minus 1), A. Ramsey 1-(minus 3), A. Coulling 3-(minus 8).

PASSING_Catawba College, P. O’Brien 12-19-0-261, R. Carlton 3-8-1-33. VMI, A. Coulling 15-34-1-199.

RECEIVING_Catawba College, S. Mobley 8-211, K. West 4-62, J. Osinskie 1-9, G. Rose 1-9, J. Smith 1-3. VMI, D. Palmer 4-82, A. Ramsey 2-34, M. Dermott 4-31, R. Martin 3-22, K. Thornton 1-21, T. Smith 1-9.

