BC-FBC–Campbell-Stetson Stats

Campbell 49, Stetson 21
|Campbell
|28
|14
|0
|7
|—49
|Stetson
|0
|7
|7
|7
|—21
|First Quarter
CAMP_Smith 11 run (Brown kick), 8:23.
CAMP_Smith 50 run (Brown kick), 5:26.
CAMP_Goods 2 run (Brown kick), 4:26.
CAMP_Merritt 37 interception return (Brown kick), 0:16.
STET_Swinton 3 pass from McGovern (Messina kick), 10:22.
CAMP_Henderson 71 interception return (Brown kick), 5:20.
CAMP_Roderick 20 pass from Smith (Brown kick), 1:31.
STET_Stetson 1 run (Messina kick), 3:58.
CAMP_Goods 45 pass from Smith (Brown kick), 9:25.
STET_Bornelus 8 pass from Martin (Messina kick), 1:17.
|CAMP
|STET
|First downs
|21
|20
|Rushes-yards
|34-243
|31-39
|Passing
|188
|332
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-29-0
|30-47-4
|Return Yards
|102
|123
|Punts-Avg.
|3-37.3
|5-42.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|7-53
|8-76
|Time of Possession
|24:14
|35:46
RUSHING_Campbell, D. Smith 12-179, J. Jones 9-47, M. Goods 10-22, K. Dixon 1-0. Stetson, B. Blackmon 10-31, C. McGovern 9-9, G. Stetson 7-6, A. Brown 4-4, C. Martin 1-(minus 11).
PASSING_Campbell, D. Smith 14-29-0-188. Stetson, C. McGovern 26-41-4-268, C. Martin 4-6-0-64.
RECEIVING_Campbell, Z. Roderick 4-51, M. Goods 1-45, B. Bailey 2-29, A. Dobbins 2-25, J. Brooks 3-20, W. Howard 1-11, T. Sanders 1-7. Stetson, D. Parham 9-157, M. Taft 1-46, J. Swinton 5-43, J. Jordan 4-19, J. Nails 1-18, T. Gilotti 2-14, B. Blackmon 3-12, M. Smith 2-10, B. Bornelus 1-8, G. Stetson 1-4, A. Brown 1-1.
