201.5
BC-FBC–Campbell-Stetson Stats

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 8:21 pm 09/23/2017 08:21pm
Campbell 49, Stetson 21

Campbell 28 14 0 7 —49
Stetson 0 7 7 7 —21
First Quarter

CAMP_Smith 11 run (Brown kick), 8:23.

CAMP_Smith 50 run (Brown kick), 5:26.

CAMP_Goods 2 run (Brown kick), 4:26.

CAMP_Merritt 37 interception return (Brown kick), 0:16.

Second Quarter

STET_Swinton 3 pass from McGovern (Messina kick), 10:22.

CAMP_Henderson 71 interception return (Brown kick), 5:20.

CAMP_Roderick 20 pass from Smith (Brown kick), 1:31.

Third Quarter

STET_Stetson 1 run (Messina kick), 3:58.

Fourth Quarter

CAMP_Goods 45 pass from Smith (Brown kick), 9:25.

STET_Bornelus 8 pass from Martin (Messina kick), 1:17.

___

CAMP STET
First downs 21 20
Rushes-yards 34-243 31-39
Passing 188 332
Comp-Att-Int 14-29-0 30-47-4
Return Yards 102 123
Punts-Avg. 3-37.3 5-42.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalty-Yards 7-53 8-76
Time of Possession 24:14 35:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Campbell, D. Smith 12-179, J. Jones 9-47, M. Goods 10-22, K. Dixon 1-0. Stetson, B. Blackmon 10-31, C. McGovern 9-9, G. Stetson 7-6, A. Brown 4-4, C. Martin 1-(minus 11).

PASSING_Campbell, D. Smith 14-29-0-188. Stetson, C. McGovern 26-41-4-268, C. Martin 4-6-0-64.

RECEIVING_Campbell, Z. Roderick 4-51, M. Goods 1-45, B. Bailey 2-29, A. Dobbins 2-25, J. Brooks 3-20, W. Howard 1-11, T. Sanders 1-7. Stetson, D. Parham 9-157, M. Taft 1-46, J. Swinton 5-43, J. Jordan 4-19, J. Nails 1-18, T. Gilotti 2-14, B. Blackmon 3-12, M. Smith 2-10, B. Bornelus 1-8, G. Stetson 1-4, A. Brown 1-1.

