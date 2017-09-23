BC-FBC–Akron-Troy Stats
Troy 22, Akron 17
|Akron
|3
|0
|7
|7—17
|Troy
|7
|9
|0
|6—22
|First Quarter
AKR_FG O’Leary 28, 9:36
TRY_Chunn 6 run (Underwood kick), 5:03
TRY_FG Underwood 22, 14:54
TRY_K.Barker 48 run (kick failed), 11:25
AKR_K.Smith 29 pass from Woodson (O’Leary kick), 2:59
AKR_Ball 4 run (O’Leary kick), 5:37
TRY_Douglas 23 pass from Silvers (pass failed), 1:06
A_27,324.
___
|AKR
|TRY
|First downs
|23
|24
|Rushes-yards
|35-99
|28-175
|Passing
|268
|314
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-40-2
|28-42-0
|Return Yards
|-1
|113
|Punts-Avg.
|5-44.2
|4-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-100
|16-159
|Time of Possession
|33:49
|26:11
___
RUSHING_Akron, Ball 28-112, Sands 1-2, Edwards 2-2, Woodson 4-(minus 17). Troy, Chunn 16-106, K.Barker 2-57, Henderson 4-8, Silvers 4-4, Anderson 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Akron, Woodson 20-40-2-268. Troy, K.Barker 0-1-0-0, Silvers 28-41-0-314.
RECEIVING_Akron, Wolf 6-71, K.Smith 4-103, Chapman 4-30, Coney 3-35, Morgan 1-13, Gladney 1-9, Ball 1-7. Troy, Douglas 7-92, McCormick 4-37, Chunn 4-29, Thompson 3-34, Eafford 2-54, Quisenberry 2-25, Willis 2-20, J.Johnson 2-17, Letton 1-4, S.Davis 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Akron, O’Leary 34. Troy, Legassey 32.
