BC-FBC–Akron-Troy Stats

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 11:32 pm 09/23/2017 11:32pm
Troy 22, Akron 17

Akron 3 0 7 7—17
Troy 7 9 0 6—22
First Quarter

AKR_FG O’Leary 28, 9:36

TRY_Chunn 6 run (Underwood kick), 5:03

Second Quarter

TRY_FG Underwood 22, 14:54

TRY_K.Barker 48 run (kick failed), 11:25

Third Quarter

AKR_K.Smith 29 pass from Woodson (O’Leary kick), 2:59

Fourth Quarter

AKR_Ball 4 run (O’Leary kick), 5:37

TRY_Douglas 23 pass from Silvers (pass failed), 1:06

A_27,324.

___

AKR TRY
First downs 23 24
Rushes-yards 35-99 28-175
Passing 268 314
Comp-Att-Int 20-40-2 28-42-0
Return Yards -1 113
Punts-Avg. 5-44.2 4-38.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 12-100 16-159
Time of Possession 33:49 26:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Akron, Ball 28-112, Sands 1-2, Edwards 2-2, Woodson 4-(minus 17). Troy, Chunn 16-106, K.Barker 2-57, Henderson 4-8, Silvers 4-4, Anderson 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Akron, Woodson 20-40-2-268. Troy, K.Barker 0-1-0-0, Silvers 28-41-0-314.

RECEIVING_Akron, Wolf 6-71, K.Smith 4-103, Chapman 4-30, Coney 3-35, Morgan 1-13, Gladney 1-9, Ball 1-7. Troy, Douglas 7-92, McCormick 4-37, Chunn 4-29, Thompson 3-34, Eafford 2-54, Quisenberry 2-25, Willis 2-20, J.Johnson 2-17, Letton 1-4, S.Davis 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Akron, O’Leary 34. Troy, Legassey 32.

