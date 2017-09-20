Backup Clemson DE Rudolph lost for the season

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph, the brother of Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph, injured his shoulder at practice this week and will be lost for the season.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Rudolph’s status Wednesday. Swinney said the freshman will need surgery to fix his shoulder.

It is Clemson policy not to reveal whether Rudolph had injured his right or left shoulder.

Rudolph is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound lineman who enrolled at Clemson last January. He earned a backup role to starter Austin Bryant. Rudolph played in Clemson’s first two games and made three tackles.

With Rudolph’s injury, freshman Justin Foster moves into the defensive end spot behind Bryant.

The second-ranked Tigers face Boston College on Saturday.

