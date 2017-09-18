501.5
Auburn’s Malzahn dismisses backup QB White from team

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 1:01 pm 09/18/2017 01:01pm
FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2017, file photo, Auburn quarterback Sean White walks on the sideline with his arm in a cast and sling in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in New Orleans. Auburn backup quarterback Sean White has been arrested on a charge of public intoxication. Jail records show that the 21-year-old White was taken to the Lee County Detention Center at 3:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has dismissed former starting quarterback Sean White following a suspension and a subsequent arrest.

The 15th-ranked Tigers’ backup quarterback was arrested early Sunday morning on a charge of public intoxication. White had been suspended for the first two games for undisclosed reasons.

Malzahn says White “has made poor decisions that are not in the best interest of our program, and more importantly, himself.”

Auburn police records show White was arrested at 2:45 Sunday morning.

He started 16 games the past two seasons but lost the preseason competition for the job to transfer Jarrett Stidham.

White was limited in the spring while recovering from a broken right forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl. That leaves freshman Malik Willis as Auburn’s only other scholarship quarterback.

More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and at www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

