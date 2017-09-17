Auburn backup QB arrested on public intoxication charge

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn backup quarterback Sean White has been arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

Jail records show that the 21-year-old White was taken to the Lee County Detention Center at 3:28 a.m. Sunday. He was jailed on $500 bond.

An Auburn spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press seeking comment.

White had been suspended for undisclosed reasons for the first two games. He started 16 games the past two seasons but lost the preseason competition for the job to transfer Jarrett Stidham.

White was limited in the spring while recovering from a broken right forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl.

The Tigers beat FCS Mercer 24-10 on Saturday.

___

More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and at www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.