Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 2:14 pm 09/24/2017 02:14pm
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 23, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 4-0 1570 1
2. Clemson (4) 4-0 1499 2
3. Oklahoma 4-0 1443 3
4. Penn State 4-0 1328 4
5. Southern California 4-0 1306 5
6. Washington 4-0 1277 6
7. Michigan 4-0 1152 8
8. Georgia 4-0 1089 12
9. Ohio State 3-1 1066 9
10. Wisconsin 3-0 1029 10
11. TCU 4-0 985 15
12. Virginia Tech 4-0 877 13
13. Miami (Fla.) 2-0 727 14
14. Oklahoma State 3-1 687 7
15. Auburn 3-1 664 16
16. Washington State 4-0 574 18
17. South Florida 4-0 522 17
18. Louisville 3-1 505 20
19. Utah 4-0 437 21
20. Florida 2-1 345 22
21. San Diego State 4-0 315 25
22. LSU 3-1 221 23
23. West Virginia 3-1 184 NR
24. Mississippi State 3-1 132 19
25. Florida State 0-2 104 11

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 100; Duke 93; North Carolina State 54; Memphis 44; Kansas State 27; Minnesota 15; Wake Forest 15; Central Florida 13; Stanford 12; Texas Tech 11; Iowa 9; Oregon 9; Tennessee 7; Georgia Tech 6; Navy 6; South Carolina 6; Texas A&M 4; Colorado 3; Appalachian State 1; Maryland 1; Troy 1.

