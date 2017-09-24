Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 23, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (59)
|4-0
|1570
|1
|2. Clemson (4)
|4-0
|1499
|2
|3. Oklahoma
|4-0
|1443
|3
|4. Penn State
|4-0
|1328
|4
|5. Southern California
|4-0
|1306
|5
|6. Washington
|4-0
|1277
|6
|7. Michigan
|4-0
|1152
|8
|8. Georgia
|4-0
|1089
|12
|9. Ohio State
|3-1
|1066
|9
|10. Wisconsin
|3-0
|1029
|10
|11. TCU
|4-0
|985
|15
|12. Virginia Tech
|4-0
|877
|13
|13. Miami (Fla.)
|2-0
|727
|14
|14. Oklahoma State
|3-1
|687
|7
|15. Auburn
|3-1
|664
|16
|16. Washington State
|4-0
|574
|18
|17. South Florida
|4-0
|522
|17
|18. Louisville
|3-1
|505
|20
|19. Utah
|4-0
|437
|21
|20. Florida
|2-1
|345
|22
|21. San Diego State
|4-0
|315
|25
|22. LSU
|3-1
|221
|23
|23. West Virginia
|3-1
|184
|NR
|24. Mississippi State
|3-1
|132
|19
|25. Florida State
|0-2
|104
|11
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 100; Duke 93; North Carolina State 54; Memphis 44; Kansas State 27; Minnesota 15; Wake Forest 15; Central Florida 13; Stanford 12; Texas Tech 11; Iowa 9; Oregon 9; Tennessee 7; Georgia Tech 6; Navy 6; South Carolina 6; Texas A&M 4; Colorado 3; Appalachian State 1; Maryland 1; Troy 1.
