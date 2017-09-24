Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 23, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (59) 4-0 1570 1 2. Clemson (4) 4-0 1499 2 3. Oklahoma 4-0 1443 3 4. Penn State 4-0 1328 4 5. Southern California 4-0 1306 5 6. Washington 4-0 1277 6 7. Michigan 4-0 1152 8 8. Georgia 4-0 1089 12 9. Ohio State 3-1 1066 9 10. Wisconsin 3-0 1029 10 11. TCU 4-0 985 15 12. Virginia Tech 4-0 877 13 13. Miami (Fla.) 2-0 727 14 14. Oklahoma State 3-1 687 7 15. Auburn 3-1 664 16 16. Washington State 4-0 574 18 17. South Florida 4-0 522 17 18. Louisville 3-1 505 20 19. Utah 4-0 437 21 20. Florida 2-1 345 22 21. San Diego State 4-0 315 25 22. LSU 3-1 221 23 23. West Virginia 3-1 184 NR 24. Mississippi State 3-1 132 19 25. Florida State 0-2 104 11

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 100; Duke 93; North Carolina State 54; Memphis 44; Kansas State 27; Minnesota 15; Wake Forest 15; Central Florida 13; Stanford 12; Texas Tech 11; Iowa 9; Oregon 9; Tennessee 7; Georgia Tech 6; Navy 6; South Carolina 6; Texas A&M 4; Colorado 3; Appalachian State 1; Maryland 1; Troy 1.

