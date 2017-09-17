Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 16, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (59)
|3-0
|1618
|1
|2. Clemson (6)
|3-0
|1535
|2
|3. Oklahoma
|3-0
|1505
|3
|4. Penn State
|3-0
|1364
|5
|5. Southern California
|3-0
|1348
|4
|6. Washington
|3-0
|1277
|6
|7. Oklahoma State
|3-0
|1219
|8
|8. Michigan
|3-0
|1171
|7
|9. Ohio State
|2-1
|1052
|9
|10. Wisconsin
|3-0
|1032
|12
|11. Florida State
|0-1
|985
|10
|12. Georgia
|3-0
|978
|13
|13. Virginia Tech
|3-0
|775
|16
|14. Miami (Fla.)
|1-0
|659
|15
|15. TCU
|3-0
|602
|20
|16. Auburn
|2-1
|555
|17
|17. South Florida
|3-0
|446
|21
|18. Washington State
|3-0
|441
|22
|19. Mississippi State
|3-0
|412
|NR
|20. Louisville
|2-1
|382
|14
|21. Utah
|3-0
|324
|24
|22. Florida
|1-1
|312
|25
|23. LSU
|2-1
|243
|11
|24. Oregon
|3-0
|208
|NR
|25. San Diego State
|3-0
|141
|NR
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 100; Vanderbilt 92; Colorado 84; Maryland 48; Kansas State 45; Memphis 36; Notre Dame 24; California 18; Kentucky 18; Minnesota 14; Stanford 11; Houston 9; North Carolina State 9; Duke 8; Navy 7; Iowa 6; Tennessee 3; Appalachian State 2; Boise State 2; Michigan State 2; Wake Forest 2; Arkansas 1.
