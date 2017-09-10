Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 10, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (58) 2-0 1497 1 2. Clemson (2) 2-0 1386 3 3. Oklahoma 2-0 1385 6 4. Southern California 2-0 1308 5 5. Penn State 2-0 1256 4 6. Washington 2-0 1173 7 7. Michigan 2-0 1082 8 8. Oklahoma State 2-0 1026 10 9. Ohio State 1-1 962 2 10. Florida State 0-1 926 9 11. LSU 2-0 920 12 12. Wisconsin 2-0 919 11 13. Georgia 2-0 830 15 14. Louisville 2-0 658 16 15. Miami (Fla.) 1-0 551 17 16. Virginia Tech 2-0 509 18 17. Auburn 1-1 488 13 18. Kansas State 2-0 487 19 19. Stanford 1-1 372 14 20. TCU 2-0 271 NR 21. South Florida 2-0 249 20 22. Washington State 2-0 244 22 23. Tennessee 2-0 219 21 24. Utah 2-0 182 23 25. Florida 0-1 134 24

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 74; Colorado 70; Oregon 68; UCLA 57; Mississippi State 37; South Carolina 27; Maryland 26; Notre Dame 24; San Diego State 19; Memphis 11; North Carolina State 10; Minnesota 9; Houston 7; Navy 6; Vanderbilt 5; Iowa 4; Duke 3; Army 2; Central Florida 2; Michigan State 2; Appalachian State 1; Boise State 1; Kentucky 1.

