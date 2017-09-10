Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 10, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (58)
|2-0
|1497
|1
|2. Clemson (2)
|2-0
|1386
|3
|3. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1385
|6
|4. Southern California
|2-0
|1308
|5
|5. Penn State
|2-0
|1256
|4
|6. Washington
|2-0
|1173
|7
|7. Michigan
|2-0
|1082
|8
|8. Oklahoma State
|2-0
|1026
|10
|9. Ohio State
|1-1
|962
|2
|10. Florida State
|0-1
|926
|9
|11. LSU
|2-0
|920
|12
|12. Wisconsin
|2-0
|919
|11
|13. Georgia
|2-0
|830
|15
|14. Louisville
|2-0
|658
|16
|15. Miami (Fla.)
|1-0
|551
|17
|16. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|509
|18
|17. Auburn
|1-1
|488
|13
|18. Kansas State
|2-0
|487
|19
|19. Stanford
|1-1
|372
|14
|20. TCU
|2-0
|271
|NR
|21. South Florida
|2-0
|249
|20
|22. Washington State
|2-0
|244
|22
|23. Tennessee
|2-0
|219
|21
|24. Utah
|2-0
|182
|23
|25. Florida
|0-1
|134
|24
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 74; Colorado 70; Oregon 68; UCLA 57; Mississippi State 37; South Carolina 27; Maryland 26; Notre Dame 24; San Diego State 19; Memphis 11; North Carolina State 10; Minnesota 9; Houston 7; Navy 6; Vanderbilt 5; Iowa 4; Duke 3; Army 2; Central Florida 2; Michigan State 2; Appalachian State 1; Boise State 1; Kentucky 1.
