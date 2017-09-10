501.5
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 2:28 pm 09/10/2017 02:28pm
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 10, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (58) 2-0 1497 1
2. Clemson (2) 2-0 1386 3
3. Oklahoma 2-0 1385 6
4. Southern California 2-0 1308 5
5. Penn State 2-0 1256 4
6. Washington 2-0 1173 7
7. Michigan 2-0 1082 8
8. Oklahoma State 2-0 1026 10
9. Ohio State 1-1 962 2
10. Florida State 0-1 926 9
11. LSU 2-0 920 12
12. Wisconsin 2-0 919 11
13. Georgia 2-0 830 15
14. Louisville 2-0 658 16
15. Miami (Fla.) 1-0 551 17
16. Virginia Tech 2-0 509 18
17. Auburn 1-1 488 13
18. Kansas State 2-0 487 19
19. Stanford 1-1 372 14
20. TCU 2-0 271 NR
21. South Florida 2-0 249 20
22. Washington State 2-0 244 22
23. Tennessee 2-0 219 21
24. Utah 2-0 182 23
25. Florida 0-1 134 24

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 74; Colorado 70; Oregon 68; UCLA 57; Mississippi State 37; South Carolina 27; Maryland 26; Notre Dame 24; San Diego State 19; Memphis 11; North Carolina State 10; Minnesota 9; Houston 7; Navy 6; Vanderbilt 5; Iowa 4; Duke 3; Army 2; Central Florida 2; Michigan State 2; Appalachian State 1; Boise State 1; Kentucky 1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
