501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » A&M coach Sumlin receives…

A&M coach Sumlin receives racist and threatening letter

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 11:14 pm 09/07/2017 11:14pm
Share
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin gestures during an NCAA college football game against UCLA, in Pasadena, Calif. Sumlin was already on the hot seat before the team squandered a 34-point lead in a loss to UCLA in its opener on Sunday night. Now there are many more questions about Sumlin's future as the Aggies prepare to host Nicholls State on Saturday. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas A&M and law enforcement officials are investigating after football coach Kevin Sumlin received a racist and threatening letter at his home Thursday.

His wife, Charlene Sumlin, posted a picture of the letter, which had a return address in Houston, on Twitter on Thursday night. The handwritten letter read: “You suck as a coach! You’re a (racial epithet) and can’t win! Please get lost! Or else.”

On the post Charlene added in part: “how is any part of this OK?”

Later on Thursday night Texas A&M President Michael Young and athletic director Scott Woodward issued a joint statement condemning the letter and adding that they are: “working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice.”

The statement also said: “There is no excuse for hatred and, as a community. We will not allow the ignorance of some to intimidate any member of our community.”

On Saturday night in Los Angeles, Texas A&M squandered a 34-point third-quarter lead in a season-opening loss to UCLA. The Aggies will host Nicholls State on Saturday night.

The 53-year-old Sumlin has three years and $15 million left on his contract that runs through the 2019 season.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?