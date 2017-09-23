201.5
Albany upsets Villanova with fumble return in OT

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 11:36 pm 09/23/2017 11:36pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Eli Mencer scooped up a fumble and, with no one in front of him, sprinted 80 yards for a score, lifting Albany to a 19-10 overtime upset of Villanova Saturday night.

After Albany took a 13-10 lead in overtime on Ethan Stark’s third field goal of the night, Zach Bednarczyk moved Villanova to a fourth-and-one at the 16. But he was stripped of the ball. Mencer bent down, scooped it up and ran for the TD amid a phalanx of teammates.

The win is the first time Albany (3-1, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) has beaten Villanova (2-2, 0-1) ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches poll. The Wildcats drove 87 yards and knotted the score at 10-10 when Aaron Forbes took a shovel pass and scored with no time left in regulation.

Villanova held Albany to 95 yards rushing, the sixth-straight game of holding an opponent to less than 100. Three Wildcats fumbles were turned into three field goals by the Great Danes.

Topics:
