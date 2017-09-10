501.5
Aggies’ Sumlin: Family didn’t feel safe after racist letter

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 12:46 am 09/10/2017 12:46am
Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin enters Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Nicholls State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin says his wife and four kids didn’t feel safe after receiving a racist and threatening letter at their home this week.

His wife, Charlene Sumlin, posted a picture of the letter , which had a return address in Houston, on Twitter on Thursday night. The handwritten letter read: “You suck as a coach! You’re a (racial epithet) and can’t win! Please get lost! Or else.”

Sumlin says: “When you cross the line like that with people that have nothing to do with decisions that are made when it comes to my job, that’s not OK.”

He added: “The racial piece of that is one part of it, but the open-ended threat at the end at my house I’ve got to draw the line there.”

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation to find the person who sent the letter.

