WRs Crumpton, Hardman making impact for No. 15 Georgia

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 7:48 pm 08/23/2017 07:48pm
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — With its Sept. 2 opener against Appalachian State only 10 days away, No. 15 Georgia is still establishing its depth chart at wide receiver.

Coach Kirby Smart says the battles at receiver are “real competitive,” thanks in part to the impacts being made by transfer Ahkil Crumpton and Mecole Hardman.

Smart said after Wednesday’s practice that Crumpton, who transferred from Los Angeles Valley Community College, “catches everything that’s thrown to him.”

Smart also had compliments for Hardman, the former cornerback, as well as Mark Webb and Jayson Stanley. Terry Godwin and Riley Ridley are among the top returning receivers for Georgia, which lost Isaiah McKenzie and Reggie Davis to the NFL.

