Stoops: WR Dorian Baker has ‘substantial’ ankle injury

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 6:08 pm 08/19/2017 06:08pm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says senior wide receiver Dorian Baker has sustained a “fairly substantial” ankle injury and is awaiting word from doctors on its severity.

Stoops revealed Baker’s injury after Saturday’s second scrimmage and added that he hopes to have an update next week. The 6-foot-3, 211-pounder from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, is listed as one of the starting receivers and looks to bounce back after missing three games early last year following a preseason hamstring injury. Baker had 14 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns, with one TD each in Kentucky’s final two contests.

On Monday the school announced that senior starting left tackle Cole Mosier tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in last week’s scrimmage, a knee injury that ended his college career.

