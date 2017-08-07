STATS FCS Preseason Poll

The top 25 teams in the preseason STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll with first-place votes in parentheses:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. James Madison (134)
|0-0
|4034
|NR
|2. North Dakota State (19)
|0-0
|3874
|NR
|3. Sam Houston State (7)
|0-0
|3610
|NR
|4. South Dakota State (2)
|0-0
|3385
|NR
|5. Eastern Washington
|0-0
|3270
|NR
|6. Jacksonville State (1)
|0-0
|3081
|NR
|7. Richmond
|0-0
|3041
|NR
|8. North Dakota
|0-0
|2871
|NR
|9. Youngstown State
|0-0
|2658
|NR
|10. Villanova
|0-0
|2628
|NR
|11. Wofford
|0-0
|2543
|NR
|12. Chattanooga
|0-0
|1995
|NR
|13. New Hampshire
|0-0
|1741
|NR
|14. Charleston Southern
|0-0
|1710
|NR
|15. Central Arkansas
|0-0
|1685
|NR
|16. Citadel
|0-0
|1545
|NR
|17. Lehigh
|0-0
|1369
|NR
|18. UNI
|0-0
|924
|NR
|19. Samford
|0-0
|893
|NR
|20. Illinois State
|0-0
|876
|NR
|21. Grambling State
|0-0
|692
|NR
|22. Fordham
|0-0
|604
|NR
|23. Cal Poly
|0-0
|427
|NR
|24. Albany
|0-0
|418
|NR
|25. Western Illinois
|0-0
|367
|NR
Others: North Carolina Central 326, Weber State 322, Northern Arizona 307, McNeese 261, San Diego 250, Montana 215, North Carolina A&T 198, Kennesaw State 154, Liberty 134, Tennessee State 102, UT Martin 90, South Dakota 87, Harvard 36, Saint Francis U 31, Delaware 27, Princeton 23, South Carolina State 22, Nicholls 21, Southeastern Louisiana 20, Southern Utah 17, Penn 14, Duquesne 14, Stony Brook 13, Maine 11, Montana State 6, Mercer 6, Southern Illinois 5, Alcorn State 4, William & Mary 4, Eastern Illinois 3, ETSU 3, Wagner 3, Eastern Kentucky 2, Indiana State 1, Bethune-Cookman 1, Dayton 1.
