STATS FCS Preseason Poll

The top 25 teams in the preseason STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll with first-place votes in parentheses:

Record Pts Pvs 1. James Madison (134) 0-0 4034 NR 2. North Dakota State (19) 0-0 3874 NR 3. Sam Houston State (7) 0-0 3610 NR 4. South Dakota State (2) 0-0 3385 NR 5. Eastern Washington 0-0 3270 NR 6. Jacksonville State (1) 0-0 3081 NR 7. Richmond 0-0 3041 NR 8. North Dakota 0-0 2871 NR 9. Youngstown State 0-0 2658 NR 10. Villanova 0-0 2628 NR 11. Wofford 0-0 2543 NR 12. Chattanooga 0-0 1995 NR 13. New Hampshire 0-0 1741 NR 14. Charleston Southern 0-0 1710 NR 15. Central Arkansas 0-0 1685 NR 16. Citadel 0-0 1545 NR 17. Lehigh 0-0 1369 NR 18. UNI 0-0 924 NR 19. Samford 0-0 893 NR 20. Illinois State 0-0 876 NR 21. Grambling State 0-0 692 NR 22. Fordham 0-0 604 NR 23. Cal Poly 0-0 427 NR 24. Albany 0-0 418 NR 25. Western Illinois 0-0 367 NR

Others: North Carolina Central 326, Weber State 322, Northern Arizona 307, McNeese 261, San Diego 250, Montana 215, North Carolina A&T 198, Kennesaw State 154, Liberty 134, Tennessee State 102, UT Martin 90, South Dakota 87, Harvard 36, Saint Francis U 31, Delaware 27, Princeton 23, South Carolina State 22, Nicholls 21, Southeastern Louisiana 20, Southern Utah 17, Penn 14, Duquesne 14, Stony Brook 13, Maine 11, Montana State 6, Mercer 6, Southern Illinois 5, Alcorn State 4, William & Mary 4, Eastern Illinois 3, ETSU 3, Wagner 3, Eastern Kentucky 2, Indiana State 1, Bethune-Cookman 1, Dayton 1.

