STATS FCS Preseason Poll

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 2:39 pm 08/07/2017 02:39pm
The top 25 teams in the preseason STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll with first-place votes in parentheses:

Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (134) 0-0 4034 NR
2. North Dakota State (19) 0-0 3874 NR
3. Sam Houston State (7) 0-0 3610 NR
4. South Dakota State (2) 0-0 3385 NR
5. Eastern Washington 0-0 3270 NR
6. Jacksonville State (1) 0-0 3081 NR
7. Richmond 0-0 3041 NR
8. North Dakota 0-0 2871 NR
9. Youngstown State 0-0 2658 NR
10. Villanova 0-0 2628 NR
11. Wofford 0-0 2543 NR
12. Chattanooga 0-0 1995 NR
13. New Hampshire 0-0 1741 NR
14. Charleston Southern 0-0 1710 NR
15. Central Arkansas 0-0 1685 NR
16. Citadel 0-0 1545 NR
17. Lehigh 0-0 1369 NR
18. UNI 0-0 924 NR
19. Samford 0-0 893 NR
20. Illinois State 0-0 876 NR
21. Grambling State 0-0 692 NR
22. Fordham 0-0 604 NR
23. Cal Poly 0-0 427 NR
24. Albany 0-0 418 NR
25. Western Illinois 0-0 367 NR

Others: North Carolina Central 326, Weber State 322, Northern Arizona 307, McNeese 261, San Diego 250, Montana 215, North Carolina A&T 198, Kennesaw State 154, Liberty 134, Tennessee State 102, UT Martin 90, South Dakota 87, Harvard 36, Saint Francis U 31, Delaware 27, Princeton 23, South Carolina State 22, Nicholls 21, Southeastern Louisiana 20, Southern Utah 17, Penn 14, Duquesne 14, Stony Brook 13, Maine 11, Montana State 6, Mercer 6, Southern Illinois 5, Alcorn State 4, William & Mary 4, Eastern Illinois 3, ETSU 3, Wagner 3, Eastern Kentucky 2, Indiana State 1, Bethune-Cookman 1, Dayton 1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

