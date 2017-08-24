501.5
Quarterback Vincent Testaverde transferring out of Miami

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 12:20 pm 08/24/2017 12:20pm
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Vincent Testaverde, the son of Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde, is leaving Miami.

The younger Testaverde transferred into his father’s alma mater in January 2015, and never took a snap for the Hurricanes.

He was not in the top four quarterbacks on Miami’s depth chart this fall behind Malik Rosier, Evan Shirreffs, N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon, and told Hurricanes coach Mark Richt on Thursday that he wants to try for playing time elsewhere.

Testaverde has played in just one college game, that coming for Texas Tech against Texas on Nov. 1, 2014. He threw for 116 yards and had an interception in the Red Raiders’ 34-13 loss.

Vinny Testaverde won the Heisman at Miami in 1986, before starting a 21-year NFL career.

