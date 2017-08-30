501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Penn State frat death…

Penn State frat death preliminary hearing set to continue

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 12:20 am 08/30/2017 12:20am
Share
FILE – In this Jan. 2, 2016, file photo, Penn State athletic trainer Tim Bream, right, and head coach James Franklin, left, check on injured quarterback Christian Hackenberg prior to his leaving the game in the first half of the TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia in Jacksonville, Fla. Bream could testify as a preliminary hearing resumes for members of a fraternity facing criminal charges over the death of a pledge. A district judge in Pennsylvania plans Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, to take up a defense request to hold Bream in contempt. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The head trainer for Penn State’s football team could testify as a preliminary hearing resumes for members of a fraternity facing criminal charges over the death of a pledge.

A district judge in Pennsylvania plans Wednesday to take up a defense request to hold trainer Tim Bream in contempt.

Bream was in the Beta Theta Pi house the night in February that 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell repeatedly.

Eighteen fraternity members and the fraternity itself face a range of charges, from involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault for some, to alcohol violations and hazing offenses for others.

The 19-year-old sophomore from Lebanon, New Jersey, suffered severe head and abdominal injuries. Help wasn’t summoned until the next morning, and he later died at a hospital.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?