501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Page passes Morehead State…

Page passes Morehead State past Kentucky Christian, 56-14

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 9:33 pm 08/31/2017 09:33pm
Share

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Lawson Page threw four touchdown passes in his first game as the Morehead State starter Thursday, leading the Eagles to a 56-14 pounding of NAIA neighbor Kentucky Christian in the season opener.

Page did not attempt a pass as a third- and fourth-down threat a year ago, but carried 27 times for 98 yards and seven touchdowns. Against the Knights he was 21 of 23 passing for 284 yards, with an interception the Knights returned for an 85-yard touchdown.

Freshmen Roberto London and Logan Holbrook combined for 237 yards rushing for the Eagles. London carried 19 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. Holbrook had 104 yards in 17 carries and two scores.

De’Anta Sipp carried 19 times for 131 yards and a touchdown to lead the Knights.

The Knights scored their first points in three meetings with Morehead State. They lost 67-0 in 2011 and 28-0 in 2015.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?