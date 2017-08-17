501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Minnesota to start season…

Minnesota to start season with Croft, Rhoda rotating at QB

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 8:55 pm 08/17/2017 08:55pm
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota will start the season with a quarterback rotation between senior Conor Rhoda and sophomore Demry Croft.

New Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said after practice Thursday that Rhoda and Croft will both play in the opener Aug. 31 against Buffalo. Fleck said his decision is “not a controversy” and “what’s best for our program right now.” He didn’t announce which quarterback would take the field first.

Rhoda is a fifth-year senior and former walk-on who started one game at Maryland last season for an injured Mitch Leidner.

Croft is a sophomore who took a redshirt last season. He appeared in three games in 2015, including the second half at Northwestern after Leidner was benched.

___

For more college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?