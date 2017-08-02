501.5
LSU suspends starting offensive lineman Maea Teuhema

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 10:03 pm 08/02/2017 10:03pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says offensive lineman Maea Teuhema has been granted his release from the Tigers’ football program and will transfer to another school.

The end of Teuhema’s LSU career comes hours after Orgeron initially announced on Wednesday that the two-year starter at guard was suspended for “a violation of team rules.”

Earlier this week, Orgeron said Teuhema wasn’t practicing when fall camp opened because of academic reasons.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Teuhema was the projected starter at right guard this season.

Orgeron has named 6-foot-4, 343-pound sophomore Donavaughn Campbell and 6-foot-4, 315-pound sophomore Lloyd Cushenberry as possible replacements.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

