Keyshawn Johnson Jr. enters diversion on marijuana charges

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 5:45 pm 08/08/2017 05:45pm
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. will enter a pretrial diversion program on two marijuana charges.

The case was sent to diversion Monday in Lancaster County Court. Charges would be dismissed if he complies with terms of the program for one year.

Johnson, son of former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, last month pleaded not guilty to possessing an ounce or less of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was ticketed in June after a resident director reported suspected drug use in a dormitory room.

The four-star recruit from Calabasas, California, had enrolled early and went through spring practice. He’s since left school at the behest of his father. Keyshawn Johnson Sr. has said he wants his 19-year-old son to mature before a hoped-for return to Nebraska in January.

