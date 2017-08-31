501.5
Huskers join Badgers with 3-4 defense, hope for same results

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 3:13 pm 08/31/2017 03:13pm
FILE - In this March 4, 2017, file photo, Nebraska defensive linemen Mick Stoltenberg, left, and Khalil Davis, right, perform a drill on the first day of NCAA college football spring practice in Lincoln, Neb. “Opposing offenses have a lot more to prepare for (when defenses are using a 3-4),” Stoltenberg said. “You’re blitzing from a lot of different looks and from a lot of different fronts, and it’s something maybe most teams aren’t used to practicing against if their defense is a 4-3 or whatever.” (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is among a half-dozen teams switching to the 3-4 defense with the hope of having the same success with it as Big Ten rival Wisconsin.

Associated Press research found that 48 of the 68 power-five conference teams and FBS independents still use the four-man front as their primary alignment.

Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo said he thinks more teams will be changing to the three-man front because of how effective it can be against passing offenses.

The 3-4 helps in recruiting because linebackers are more plentiful than athletic defensive linemen. Schematically, the 3-4, more than the 4-3, challenges offenses because with four linebackers, quarterbacks are left to guess from which direction the pass rush will come.

