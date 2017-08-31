Huskers join Badgers with 3-4 defense, hope for same results

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is among a half-dozen teams switching to the 3-4 defense with the hope of having the same success with it as Big Ten rival Wisconsin.

Associated Press research found that 48 of the 68 power-five conference teams and FBS independents still use the four-man front as their primary alignment.

Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo said he thinks more teams will be changing to the three-man front because of how effective it can be against passing offenses.

The 3-4 helps in recruiting because linebackers are more plentiful than athletic defensive linemen. Schematically, the 3-4, more than the 4-3, challenges offenses because with four linebackers, quarterbacks are left to guess from which direction the pass rush will come.

