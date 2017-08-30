501.5
Florida names Feleipe Franks starting quarterback for opener

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 6:23 pm 08/30/2017 06:23pm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 17 Florida has named Feleipe Franks its starting quarterback for the season opener.

Franks will start against 11th-ranked Michigan in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday — a huge stage for a redshirt freshman making his first career start.

Franks beat out incumbent starter Luke Del Rio, the son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, and Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire. Del Rio started six games last season before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury in November. Zaire joined the competition in June and still could see time in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

The 6-foot-5 Franks is promising, but has no experience at the college level.

