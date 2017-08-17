501.5
ESPN: Tells 150-year history of college football during 2019

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017
ESPN has announced a yearlong project on the history of college football, starting in January 2019, as part of the 150th anniversary of the sport.

In a release Thursday, ESPN says it will use all platforms to tell the story of college football throughout the year. The project will include 150 consecutive days of content in the fall of 2019 to coincide with the football season.

It wraps up with the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

ESPN will be working with veteran college athletics administrator and former Big 12 Commissioner Kevin Weiberg. He’s heading an effort by college football leaders to celebrate the anniversary.

