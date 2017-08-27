College Football Scores

EAST

Hawaii 38, UMass 35

SOUTH

Bethel (Tenn.) 19, Edward Waters 13

Cumberland (Tenn.) 24, Bluefield 17

Faulkner 63, Kentucky Christian 8

Florida A&M 29, Texas Southern 7

Jacksonville St. 27, Chattanooga 13

Lindsey Wilson 43, St. Andrews 7

Point (Ga.) 10, Webber International 7

Southeastern (Fla.) 62, Union (Ky.) 21

MIDWEST

Ave Maria 36, Cincinnati Christian 21

Baker 31, William Penn 27

Benedictine (Kan.) 42, Missouri Valley 17

Central Methodist 31, Culver-Stockton 0

Hastings 31, Jamestown 3

MidAmerica Nazarene 48, Graceland (Iowa) 25

Morningside 41, St. Francis (Ill.) 24

Olivet Nazarene 31, Kansas Wesleyan 24

Peru St. 31, Avila 14

Robert Morris (Ill.) 22, Bacone 7

St. Mary (Kan.) 49, Trinity Bible 0

Waldorf 62, Briar Cliff 26

SOUTHWEST

Lyon 28, Missouri Baptist 7

FAR WEST

BYU 20, Portland St. 6

Colgate 20, Cal Poly 14

Colorado St. 58, Oregon St. 27

Montana Western 16, Coll. of Idaho 14

South Floria 42, San Jose St. 22

Stanford 62, Rice 7

