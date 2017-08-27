College Football Scores

Hawaii 38, UMass 35
Bethel (Tenn.) 19, Edward Waters 13
Cumberland (Tenn.) 24, Bluefield 17
Faulkner 63, Kentucky Christian 8
Florida A&M 29, Texas Southern 7
Jacksonville St. 27, Chattanooga 13
Lindsey Wilson 43, St. Andrews 7
Point (Ga.) 10, Webber International 7
Southeastern (Fla.) 62, Union (Ky.) 21
Ave Maria 36, Cincinnati Christian 21
Baker 31, William Penn 27
Benedictine (Kan.) 42, Missouri Valley 17
Central Methodist 31, Culver-Stockton 0
Hastings 31, Jamestown 3
MidAmerica Nazarene 48, Graceland (Iowa) 25
Morningside 41, St. Francis (Ill.) 24
Olivet Nazarene 31, Kansas Wesleyan 24
Peru St. 31, Avila 14
Robert Morris (Ill.) 22, Bacone 7
St. Mary (Kan.) 49, Trinity Bible 0
Waldorf 62, Briar Cliff 26
Lyon 28, Missouri Baptist 7
BYU 20, Portland St. 6
Colgate 20, Cal Poly 14
Colorado St. 58, Oregon St. 27
Montana Western 16, Coll. of Idaho 14
South Floria 42, San Jose St. 22
Stanford 62, Rice 7
