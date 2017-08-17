501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » BYU LB Francis Bernard…

BYU LB Francis Bernard to redshirt due to personal reasons

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 10:29 pm 08/17/2017 10:29pm
Share

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU linebacker Francis Bernard is redshirting this season due to personal reasons. The school announced the move Thursday.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound junior started 12 games last season. He third on the team with 80 tackles last season and added 5 1/2 tackles for loss and two sacks. His three interceptions ranked second on the Cougars.

Bernard began his BYU career at running back before switching to defense for his sophomore year. He will be allowed to practice and participate in team meetings and activities.

Junior Adam Pulsipher is likely to move into the starting lineup. The 6-1, 220-pounder played 12 games last season and posted 16 tackles.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?