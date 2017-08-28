501.5
Buechele listed No. 1 QB for No. 23 Texas as opener looms

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 2:10 pm 08/28/2017 02:10pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No. 23 Texas appears set to start sophomore Shane Buechele at quarterback in the season opener against Maryland.

Buechele was listed as the No. 1 on Monday’s depth chart ahead of freshman Sam Ehlinger. Buechele started 12 games last season and set a Texas freshman passing record of nearly 3,000 yards.

Coach Tom Herman has tried to keep the pressure on Buechele in training camp and says he could lose the job if he doesn’t practice well this week.

Herman is in first season with Longhorns. He was hired from Houston to replace Charlie Strong after three consecutive losing seasons. The current roster includes 18 sophomores and freshmen in the two-deep lineup.

